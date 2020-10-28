I would like to encourage you to vote for my dad, Ron Soberalski, for Pere Marquette Township Trustee on Nov. 3 in the general election. As a lifelong resident of Pere Marquette Township, he is well versed in how our township operates and has been involved in township matters for decades.
His service to the community includes serving on the zoning board of appeals for nearly 20 years and is currently the chairman. He served on the Pere Marquette Township Planning Commission for two terms and during this service, he started the Pere Marquette Conservation Park Project of acquiring Dow property land to Pere Marquette Township. This is a project he is proud of helping spearhead and is eager to see through to completion.
As the owner of Ludington Truck Tops, he has been in business for nearly 40 years. He understands numbers (and) budgets, is very hardworking and is always willing to take on a challenge. My dad also has the ability to come up with thoughtful, creative and strategic solutions and plans. In addition to his business, he also operates and maintains our small family farm. You may recognize him as, “The guy with the big horses” as over the years he has volunteered for numerous community events with our Percheron draft horse team.
Furthermore, my dad is very community-oriented. He has been a director with the Walleye Association for the last 25 years. Proudly, he supports the Mason County 4-H and West Michigan Livestock Programs, Friends of the Ludington State Park and was on the Pere Marquette Township Fire Department for 11 years.
My sister and I are very proud of our dad and how he looks towards the future. He cares deeply about our community, economy, and environment. I can reassure you that a vote for Ron Soberalski, is a vote well cast.
Make sure you have your plan to vote.
Shelby M. Soberalski
Pere Marquette Township