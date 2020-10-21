When I was 8 years old, Ted May, candidate for Councilman of the First Ward, married my mother, not only taking her as his wife, but me as his child. There wasn’t and hasn’t been a single day since, 31 years later, that he hasn’t treated and raised me as his own. As a child and young adult, he, along with my mom, provided for a disciplined upbringing, one that focused on a strong faith in God, educational enrichment, healthy and competitive athletic involvement, community engagement and a love and respect for our country and for those that served it. He instilled in me the drive to do the right thing in the right way, while working hard and persevering through life’s greatest challenges.
See, I was a lucky kid. One that had experienced great loss with the passing of my birth father, but blessed to have Ted arrive at a later date to help carry the parental torch.
As my dad’s former colleague, Gary M. Dunn, penned in a letter to the editor on Oct. 7, Ted served a long career serving our country in the FBI. My mother and I experienced first-hand his service to the citizens and community, putting in the extra hours when needed to complete the task at hand for the betterment of society and quality of life for our community.
There is much to be said about someone who gives of himself to become a child’s father. There is much to be said about someone who dedicates their career — initially as a teacher, coach and adult education administrator and then to our country. There is much to be said about someone who actively gave to his community and strives to continue to do so in Ludington.
A ridiculously avid history buff, my father has a love for this country, its veterans and active duty servicemen and women that is almost unparalleled. His love and respect for Ludington, and its citizens is also monumental. See, I mentioned before, I was a lucky kid. At 8 years old, family vacations to Ludington began — to visit my grandmother at her home on Lakeshore Drive, then even more fulfilling when my parents purchased our house on Ferry Street, where Ted resides today. Grandpa Ted’s place is the coveted vacation spot for our family, which also includes his two grandchildren Champ and Jordan, and son-in-law Brooks (who usually can be found on one of the lakes fishing).
I ask the people of the First Ward to take a chance and believe in Ted May. He will take you as his own. He will provide a common-sense approach to resolving issues and proactive strategic planning that is based on experience and a career to public service. My father has a desire to see the Ludington community thrive and to support efforts to provide opportunities that help to sustain and improve quality of place and quality of life. And I, his daughter, am just one example of his successful efforts. Vote Ted May for First Ward Councilman. You’ll consider yourself lucky if you do.
Gretchen Miller
Angola, Indiana