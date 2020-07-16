In a recent letter to the is forum, a regular contributor regales us with his praise of Trump and a statement made by him regarding our ‘One nation under God’ and how prayer and acts of compassion will see us through.
First of all, I would remind this writer that no where in the constitution is there any mention of God or Jesus or heaven. Religion has no place in government. We should all remember the words “separation of church and state.’
The writer goes on, as is usually the case, the subject of Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose. Legal abortion, within limits, was first signed into law in California in 1967 by a Republican governor (Ronald Reagan) and into federal law by another Republican president (Richard Nixon) in 1973. I would remind the writer that “no babies are killed in the womb, nor are they ‘ripped’ from a womans body.” How can you call yourself a Christian if you condone keeping small babies in cages, waiting months to see their parents, if ever. You are on the wrong side of any ‘pro-life’ issue.
Most recently Trump has petitioned the Supreme Couret to, once again. overturn the Affordable Care Act. In the height of a pandemic, does that sound like a Christian thing to do?
Recent laws have also made it illegal to discriminate against LGBT persons. Again, the Bible has no place in our legal system. It has come to light that Vladimir Putin had been paying the Taliban a bounty on the lives of U.S. troops and Trump was aware of this travesty even though he claims he knew nothing about it. Intelligence agencies stated he had been briefed on the subject but passed it of as a “hoax.” This only tells us Trump is either a liar or a fool.
This is personal for me. As a combat veteran, it is very difficult for me to trust a draft dodger (and) coward. When his term is over, he should be tried for treason and other high crimes and misdemeanors, up to and including abuse of some 30 women including the alleged rape of a 14-year-old which is still under investigation. I doubt the contributor realizes what socialism is and how it reflects on Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, and Kennedy. Perhaps he should look it up. Trump’s rallies are nothing more than hate mongering speeches designed to rile his base of bigots and white supremacists, He also makes ridiculous statements like, ‘The reason we have more cases of COVID-19 is because we have too many tests.” This kind of logic is getting people killed.
Sending kids back to school is another major mistake. Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos stated, “Sending all children back to school will only kill 0.02% of them.” That comes out to almost 15,000 children. Is that number acceptable to you? It’s acceptable to Trump?
So much for all “the wonderful things’ Trump has done. I can’t wait to see next month’s list.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township