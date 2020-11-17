I have many comments I’d like to make on the presidential election, but I’ll spare you my rant and only focus on one: the Catholic Vote.
Yes I am Catholic, born and raised as a lot of you are. I don’t profess I’m a perfect Catholic, but I do try to follow the teachings of my faith.
Those teachings, among others, are against abortion and yet I saw (and see) Biden/ Harris signs in the yards of Catholic worshippers. How can that be? We’ve heard (and hear) every life matters, except apparently the unborn whose liberal supporters want to keep extending how far a baby’s life can go before it can be extinguished.
Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic, has already announced he will reinstate money to those whose bread and butter comes from ending those lives. Isn’t the vote for Biden/Harris in essence making those people accomplices to the very act the Catholic religion is against?
We can’t just follow the parts of religion that suits us when and if we want it to, but rather we must follow its teachings to help guide us with morals and values.
When is religion going to matter again? It was up to us and we failed.
Chris Sobaski
Free Soil