I cannot believe you printed letter to the editor (titled, "Ectopic pregnancies may be impacted if Proposal 3 fails" on) Oct. 26.
Medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies have never been considered anything but medical treatment for women. Not only will the defeat of Proposal 3 not endanger the lives of women with ectopic pregnancy, it will not overturn the injunction on the 1931 abortion ban.
(The letter writer) pointed out that he is not a doctor but has been in the "medical community." His lack of knowledge of the medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies and how it relates to the law is a prime example of why "health care professionals" other than licensed medical or osteopathic doctors trained in the field of obstetrics and gynecology should not be allowed to practice or give an opinion in the field of "reproductive" services.
Vote no on Proposal 3.
Barb Kowalkowski
Manistee