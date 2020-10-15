Once again, the (Ludington Daily News) had disconcerting front page coverage of an event that showed an almost total disregard for COVID safety protocol. Four pictures were shown, one showed about 50 people standing in line with no social distancing and two people with masks.
A second picture showed about 75 people in a crowd with no social distancing and the only masks were Halloween-style masks worn by the staff. The article states that there were about 800 (admissions sold to) people at the event.
It also had a quote from Free Soil-Meade Township Fire Chief Vince Williams stating that “People followed social distancing and wore masks.” How can you publish blatant untruth about something as dangerous as this kind of behavior. We can only hope that these 800 (or so) people don’t become a COVID “hot spot.”
Dennis Erickson
Pere Marquette Township