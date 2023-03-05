I was not in the Ludington area when decisions were made regarding the manufacturing part of House of Flavors and it not being moved to the industrial park. My opinion is that it should never have been questioned. Manufacturing businesses belong in the industrial park and not in a residential area in downtown Ludington. The main reason for industrial parks… things grown and change.
The House of Flavors manufacturing office/buildings are not marked. Businesses with any deliveries for them are unfamiliar with the House of Flavors have no idea where to go. So guess where they go? House of Flavors Restaurant, of course and restaurant staff are taken away from waiting customers to do manufacturing's work.
Semis and delivery trucks block traffic. When semis are attempting to back in the bays on Robert Street, other vehicles are held up. When semis/delivery trucks pull through on William Street, there are close calls for parked vehicles because the street wasn't set up for that kind of traffic. When House of Flavors Manufacturing has problems/breakdowns, the repair vehicles block or take up parking places for the restaurant customers. That effects the restaurant's business tremendously. If customers can't find parking places, they move on and it's not as if Ludington has a huge variety of restaurants. Also, when House of Flavors Manufacturing hires businesses to do temporary work, the parking for these work vehicles should not be in restaurant parking. The parking lot west of House of Flavors restaurant is customer parking. Perhaps the area on William Street, that is not restaurant parking, should be kept open for such a situation?
On William Street, House of Flavors Manufacturing has a plow truck parked with at least half a dozen signs saying "warehouse parking." Why? (It's really restaurant parking.) It takes up a minimum of two-plus parking places. It doesn't plow parking on William because snow is packed down by vehicles parking on top of snow. Equipment has been parked in customer parking? Just taking up space.
It is my understanding that the parking on William Street for House of Flavors restaurant customers is from Ludington Avenue north to the manufacturing overpass. But some office personnel, management and/or warehouse employees some to think they need front door parking, so they take the House of Flavors restaurant customer spaces. Reason?
What really upsets me is when you see people with walkers, wheelchairs or canes, crossing busy Ludington Avenue to get to the House of Flavors restaurant because that's the only place they could find to park. Which this can only happen on weekends and we all know how hard it is to cross four lanes on Ludington Avenue. We have friends that have told us they do it and that is in all kinds of weather. Everyone has their favorite place to go and Ludington is limited on restaurants. There are classmates, men's groups, women's groups, mini-family reunions, friends, small church groups, retirees, etc. that meet at House of Flavors restaurant. The older you get, the more comfortable one bcomes with familiar places and good food. The House of Flavors Restaurant staff are a wonderful, caring grup and make people feel like family. Something that everyone needs but may not have? Plus, they are now celebrating their 75th annivesary which will bring in more business.
Perhaps it's time to rethink keeping the House of Flavors Manufacturing downtown. Everyone should have foreseen that having a manufacturing warehouse in a residential area may not always work. The realization had to be there that at some point in time they could outgrow the location. But no matter what happens, the parking situation for the House of Flavors Restaurant is terrible. Vericles should be fined and towed if not visiting the restaurant. It is up to the House of Flavors Manufacturing management to remind their employees regarding the parking situation along with businesses they temporarily hire.
Pat Crozier-Tanis
Ludington