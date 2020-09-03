As an American who grew up loving my country, under the watchful eye of The Greatest Generation, I am appalled at the rampant falsehoods, demonization of political opponents and deliberate twisting of views, spewed by Republican adherents in advertising, on social media and at their recent convention at which so many laws and norms were broken. (Yes, Mark Meadows, we in the hinterlands of Western Michigan, do care about the Hatch Act.)
I hear blatant lies repeated and passed on by individuals I once considered intelligent and thoughtful human beings with whom I might disagree but I could accept their views as logically derived.
Now I wonder, “Do you really believe the drivel you are spouting, or are you just pretending to be stupid?” Or, perhaps, I am deluding myself and you really are flouting reality and flaunting your ignorance.
Barry B. Matthews
Hamlin Township