Ordinary people often assume great leadership roles during exceptional times. However our districts have two non-descript members of the House, opting to pay tribute to a man instead of prioritizing national service. As a result, (the 1st and 2nd) Districts have been dragged into a desperate and debasing attack on free elections.
Jack Bergman and Bill Huizenga have both reported for duty and now ride with Texas Attorney General Paxton’s wacky rebel raiders. Along with a 100 or so other congressmen, they seek to help subvert the presidential election. Texan displeasure for polling methods in four swing states inspired the seditious foray. Unlike Texas policy, civic-minded state governments have made it medically safer and easier to cast our ballots. Since a massive turnout overwhelmed GOP voting in key states, the me-only mind cannot accept that harsh reality.
Our congressmen’s dubious reply to disappointment is rogue participation in a delusional lost cause campaign. These politicians instinctively imagine cheaters lurking about precincts and townships of color. By contrast, white majority polling places are conveniently deemed unimpeachable. In today’s world, baseless allegations commonly take on a life of their own, provided enablers dutifully promote the false assertions. The ploy fans flames of racial distrust, fear and a pervasive attitude of win at any cost. While these demons reside in us all, for some, it has taken an enrapturing bully to get them raging. In these circles, peer pressure casually endorses corrupt ways.
Rep. Huizenga is not a deep thinker. He showcases laziness and ignorance by habitually calling the Democratic Party the “Democrat” Party. He’s been a victim of other people’s conspiracy theory statements like: “Obama wasn’t born in the USA,” that “COVID-19 is a Democratic Party-inspired hoax” and “it (news coverage of the pandemic) will go away right after the election.”
Regardless of party, our district’s representatives should be men of good judgment. Alas, these men lack that gift, recklessly heading off the rails toward a disastrous national train-wreck. The presidential right to exhaust legal challenges is beyond ridiculous. Jack and Bill’s pathetic-plot complicity incites crazy talk of violence toward state officials, secession and civil war by a red state confederacy!
Texas’s Attorney General may soon face unrelated legal problems. He could be slyly currying favor to get a presidential pardon. If so, our local pair, naively but willingly give credence to this delegitimizing charade. Could Jack and Bill be so completely immersed in extreme-right media that they never straighten up long enough to see and hear what’s going on outside the bubble? Maybe they’re unaware of Giuliani’s clumsy-groundless attempts in the courts, having met utter rejection. Have they even heard about the 9-0 Supreme Court ruling of Dec. 11, essentially asking: “Why did you idiots bring this foolishness before us?” A cult-like daze could explain their submission to demands, despite mounting absurdity and failure.
Jack and Bill may fear their frenzied cohorts. Other Republican officials, faithfully administering the law have resultantly reaped an onslaught of harassing calls, insults and threats. And that’s before counting those unnerving 2 a.m. Twitter salvos. Normal elected officials would rebuff these bizarre “Simon Says” demands, but that demands bravery, the willingness to speak truth to power and a soul that respects rules and norms. Yet before we are too harsh on our two public servants, walking a mile in their squishy boots might help us appreciate the terrifying prospect of a failure to bow before the “vengeful presence.”
The late Senator John McCain was admirably able to emulate decency and courage. During his presidential run, he corrected a woman, claiming Obama was a Muslim. He also had the fortitude to stop McConnell’s attempt to deny health insurance to millions who would otherwise lack coverage. Our representatives are clearly not cut from the same cloth as men like John McCain. Jack and Bill are unfit to go up the Hill. Lucky for them, as at Fort Courage, the bar for our districts’ representatives is not set nearly that high.
David Chye
Hesperia