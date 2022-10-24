Politics and religion are a bad mix. Our European ancestors grew tired of the manyfold religious wars plaguing and destroying their countries. One big reason our ancestors left Europe for the new world was to avoid politically backed religious wars and to freely practice their religious beliefs in peace.
Our forefathers imbedded the need for religious freedom in our Constitution. Today, Americans enjoy practicing their religious beliefs. This opportunity also extends to beliefs other than Christianity, as well as not following any religious beliefs at all.
Over the last couple hundred years an awful lot has changed on how we Americans deal with our religious beliefs and the religious beliefs of others.
So today, we find ourselves strung out on the horns of a dilemma. We are now forced to determine whether the topic of abortion is a political issue, a religious issue or even a medical issue.
Technically speaking an abortion is the process of ending the life of a living fetus.
Regardless of whether our individual beliefs are political, religious or medical, our unified belief is that an abortion will destroy a fetus. Currently Michigan’s political environment is embattled over the subject of abortion and Proposal 3 on our Nov. 8 ballot.
Many of us are challenged on which way to vote.
Perhaps, a little better understanding of a specific medical practice might influence your vote on Proposal 3.
This author is not aware of one single speech or written article from either political party presenting the threat to a women’s life because of an ectopic pregnancy.
Ectopic pregnancies are not a rare event. They potentially will occur to women of all child bearing ages.
An ectopic pregnancy is a situation where a fertilized embryo, a fetus, does not move fast enough and gets lodged in the fallopian tube. The fetus fails to reach the uterus. The fetus will continue to grow, but it cannot survive outside the uterus.
Sometime during the 6 to 16 weeks of pregnancy, as the fetus has grown in size, the fallopian tube will rupture and the mother will begin to hemorrhage and suffer severe internal bleeding. There is a now a high probability of the mother’s immediate death. Again, the fetus cannot survive.
There does not exist a medical procedure to relocate the fetus from the fallopian tube. Presently, there are only two medical procedures to save the mother’s life during an ectopic pregnancy. Neither of these procedures will save the life of the fetus. Therefore, technically speaking, both of these procedures are considered as abortions.
The first procedure is the use of the medically ordered prescription drug Methotrexate.
This drug kills the fetus and stops it growing. The fetus remnants will be absorbed by the mother’s body and her fallopian tube will be saved.
The second procedure will be a surgical intervention where the fetus and fallopian tube will both be removed.
An ectopic pregnancy is able to occur to a child bearing women of any race, political or religious belief. When you vote no on Proposal 3, you will be denying needed care for a woman with an ectopic pregnancy.
You will deny her doctor from helping her.
If she is able, she will need to leave Michigan to get help. Look closely at your family and community, is your position on voting no on Proposal 3, political or religious? Voting yes is the smart choice.
Give women and their physician a chance to save her life. Vote yes on Proposal 3. If you vote no you might find yourself living a real medical nightmare.
Please note, that I am not a physician. I have well over 20 years of experience in the medical community. Everything presented in this (letter to the editor) regarding ectopic pregnancy is factual and available with a limited degree of research. Vote safe, vote smart and save a life. Vote yes on Proposal 3.
Donald Hall
Ludington