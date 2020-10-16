I am pro-life. Some pro-lifers are really anti-abortion. This letter might be political/social suicide, but I am old; I need to share these experiences.
Completing my nursing education in the mid ‘60’s, post-Medicare/Medicaid and pre-Roe vs. Wade, Michigan had laws authorizing abortions to save the mother’s life. Education, not laws, is the only way to stop abortions. With the Affordable Care Act, abortions have been decreasing due to the availability of contraception and sex education.
Will making abortions illegal, stop abortions? Cocaine, meth and heroin are illegal, but has this stopped drug usage? During the temperance movement alcohol was illegal, but alcohol flourished.
Making abortions illegal will drive the trade underground. The procedure will be unsafe. Presently facilities and providers pay fees for licensing. The procedure is safe. And I hope they pay federal, state and local income tax on their legal income.
Abortions were around for centuries. Prior to 1869, abortions were allowed by the Catholic Church before quickening, according to a report in the Irish Times (This was before science and education.). My grandmother consented to an abortion. She had no idea what abortion meant until she miscarried. She carried this remorse until her death. This was in 1918. She already had three children under the age of four. My understanding was, the midwife stated, “I’ll just give you an abortion.” Those were in the days when midwives would go to the home (This is where education could/would have made a difference.).
Wealthy women had safe abortions having the procedures during evening hours, recovered in the intensive care unit and discharged in early morning. Being private pay, their information was not tracked by the Medical Information Bureau. I had this experience as a nurse working in both secular and Catholic hospitals in the ICU which doubled as recovery for emergency surgery during the evening hours.
Pre-Roe vs. Wade, I saw many women very ill from septic abortions rendering these women sterile and others died. These procedures were done by unlicensed providers. Prior to the legalizing of abortion, women would be hospitalized for terrible results and infections from illegal abortions. Only physicians and nurses that practiced in the 1940s through the 1970s would know. Many of these professionals are now deceased.
After the legalization of abortions, women did not need to put their life at stake if they chose an abortion alternative. Clinics were approved and safe. And these practitioners are licensed and paid taxes on their earnings.
I was a young student nurse working part-time nights in Detroit. This widow was dying alone. During the Depression, she had an abortion. She and her husband couldn’t feed themselves, “Never mind a baby.” She could never get pregnant again. As nurses, you are taught not to judge, but I could imagine how the couple felt at this time without the social networks available.
Then in a small rural hospital, in the 1970s, another woman was dying. Beside her was a professional young man, her son. The son stated she was an unwed mother. “The best mother anyone could ever have.’’ She raised this young man by herself. I was remembering how society treated the unwed mothers. In the 1950s, a single pregnant woman had limited choices, such as getting married to the father or being whisked away to another home for the unwed mother. Usually the baby would have been adopted. Rarely, a woman would keep her child. But behind these single mothers’ backs, society would attach awful and derogatory labels. Many single families were isolated. What a tough life for a single mother with her child.
A regular writer to the Opinions page stated she will be happy when Roe vs. Wade is repealed. She mentioned she was in healthcare. She verbalized with disgust this woman having repeated abortions. I have questions for this writer’s healthcare education, “Where is your patient teaching?” The first thought in my mind, “Is this woman sex-trafficked? Does she have a pimp?” Then I would ask:
• Did your contraception fail?
• Did the same partner cause impregnation?
• Here is how you prevent pregnancy?
• Are you safe?
I hope people will realize education is the ticket to stop abortions not laws.
I also hope my family and friends will continue to talk to me, in this polarizing world. Please have some empathy. Or, I can get Biblical, “Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judge.” Matthew 7:1-2
Annette Quillan
Ludington