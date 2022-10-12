It won’t be long and it will be election day. Will the people of our country just vote as they always have and just choose the person running for their party.
It has only been two years since we had our last election, and if you have any memory at all you will remember the names of some of our local representatives in Lansing that tried to undo what the people of Michigan voted for. Some by joining a group to file a law suite to block what we the people voted for. I don’t have to tell you their names, you know who they are and re-electing them so they can just go back to destroying our democracy would be a big mistake. We don’t need representatives in Lansing or Washington that think they know more than the people they represent. We all are a little tired of representatives wanting our vote so they can represent us, then once elected they don’t even know who we are. We see them doing a real good job representing large corporations with big tax cuts, blocking a raise in minimum wage to $15 per hour. If that is what a representative calls representing us, we don’t need that kind of representative. It’s not like one party did not have the majority of the votes, but who did they represent? Not the people of Michigan. Oh yes, I know big companies give them big money and we do not. So why not elect new people, send them to Lansing and Washington, give them a chance to do something good for us. We sure did not get anything from the ones in there now and, for heaven’s sake, don’t vote for someone who thinks our system is crooked or someone is stealing votes. Our county clerks all over Michigan and America are honest people trying to do the best they can. Some representatives are trying to make their job impossible.
Here in Michigan it’s time for a change.
John H. Gancarz
Manistee