As the violence and mayhem play out in city after city, our hearts cry for those that have lost loved ones. We also are deeply distressed over those that have lost businesses, many looted and burned by violent criminals, leaving nothing but rubble in their wake. As Americans, our minds long for law and order to return to our streets, or at least we should.
When looking at the death and destruction in the wake of the unwarranted death of George Floyd, we must separate peaceful protests from criminal violence and vandalism. Peaceful protests are protected by our constitutional right to free speech. But where does a peaceful protest cross the line and become an illegal criminal act? Some will argue that as long as something can be replaced it really isn’t vandalism. What? When one takes from another what is rightfully theirs, whether through robbery or destruction, it is wrong and criminal.
However, Democrat mayors and governors, not to mention mainstream media, have allowed the mayhem to continue and hide it under the cloak of darkness and the presentation that it is just a peaceful protest. They refuse the help of the federal government or the use of the National Guard while allowing death and destruction to continue in their streets.
Rahm Emanuel, former Obama/Biden White House Chief of Staff and former Mayor of Chicago said, “Never allow a crisis to go to waste.” Let that sink in for a moment. One must ask, what advantage does Democrat-controlled city after city, such as Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Washington, Atlanta and others, have to allow this chaos to continue for, in some cases, months? As elected officials, their first objective is to provide safety for their citizens, but many have chosen to protect anarchists instead.
To understand this, look into a history book (which sadly, in many schools, no longer contain the whole truth) and read how the likes of Adolph Hitler, Nazi Germany; Vladimir Lenin, the Bolshevik Revolution and Soviet Union, and Mao Zedong, (People’s Republic of China), established their socialist forms of government. Understand how these men took control of their countries by creating crisis and using agitators to cause disruption and create a lack of faith in their government.
Now see how important this upcoming election is and decide whether we desire to keep our freedoms or lose it to a new socialist regime.
Walter A. Carrier III,
U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (ret.)
Shelby