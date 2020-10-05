The decision is simple. Vote to preserve our shared democracy. Or vote to continue the Trump madness undermining our democracy. Do we Americans want political calm or another term of unrelenting contentiousness and turmoil?
Trump shamefully misled the public about the gravity of the coronavirus, downplaying the epidemic by publically saying it was no worse than flu, yet admitting to Bob Woodward in an interview, “This stuff is deadly.” He also pressured the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to deceive the public. The disease spread unchecked due largely to Trump’s inept leadership, causing 202,000 deaths and 6.9 million cases and has ravaged the economy. The U.S. economy is in recession. Employment is down 11.5 million since February. The unemployment rate is 8.4 percent. The number of jobs added in Trump’s first three years in office was 1.6 million less than in Obama’s last three years. It is unlikely manufacturing jobs will ever increase to the halcyon level of the 1960s.
The national debt is soaring, having increased $5.2 trillion in Trump’s first three years in office. The deficit increase was fueled by Trump’s tax cuts, which helped people with concentrated wealth, did little for average people and could hurt the living standard of future generations. The U.S. trade deficit reached $63.6 billion in July 2020, the highest it’s been in 12 years. Trump’s tariffs on China have had minimal impact on the manufacturing sector.
Trump has advocated unabatedly for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a health-care system that increases medical coverage for low-income and unemployed Americans. The ACA continues as the most important expansion of coverage since Medicare and Medicaid in 1965. Contradicting Trump’s recent claim to safeguard pre-existing conditions is the Trump-backed lawsuit to invalidate the ACA in a case before the Supreme Court.
Trump’s rhetoric on law and order is hypocritical. His wanton disregard for the rule of law was evidenced in the Mueller investigation and impeachment trial. And let’s be reminded, Trump was impeached. Andrew Weissman, Mueller’s deputy, wrote in “Where Law Ends:” “The president was abusing his power, obstructing our investigation, and corroding the rule of law.“ Prosecutors did not charge Trump with a crime because Department of Justice policy precluded it.
If one wants clean air and water, if one enjoys nature and if one fishes and hunts, if one is thrilled by wilderness Trump is your adversary. The animus is demonstrated by the Trump administration’s evisceration of 70 environmental regulations and pending progress on 30 others. Trump’s proposal to overhaul the Endangered Species Act will limit protection of endangered and threatened animals and plants. Trump reduced by more than 2 million acres two national monuments in Utah, Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears, potentially opening the land to developers and the gas and oil industries. Trump is working to open the Western Arctic, a wilderness ecologically important to bears, caribou, migratory birds and other species, to gas and oil extraction.
The Trump presidency, an incongruity among modern American presidencies, is craftily steering the republic toward an autocratic form of government. This latent authoritarianism could well degenerate into dictatorial rule if Trump is reelected. Unscrupulous Trump has threatened implicitly to pull a coup by bypassing the 2020 election results to continue in office, another sign that Trump is a psychopath according to psychologists A.D. Blotcky and S.D. Norholm (New York Daily News, Sept. 24). Those prospects should send chills up and down one’s spine.
Antithetical to American values, Trump has diminished our democracy, flimflammed us for too long, turned American against American, corrupted and engendered mistrust in government, exhibited contempt for the separation of powers disgracefully defying Congress and the courts, enabled the partisan duplicity of Attorney General Barr, kowtowed to Putin compromising national security interests, attempted to stultify the credible media, persecuted immigrants, discredited the FBI, CDC, (Environmental Protection Agency) and (U.S. Postal Service), promoted politics of fear and racism, demeaned and offended foreign allies, snubbed his nose at the United Nations, violated the Constitution’s emolument’s clause and avoided paying income taxes.
Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction of justice are obscene and a threat to our democracy. Four years of acrimony have weakened the nation; four years more of a Trump presidency would break its back. The 2020 election will decide whether our democracy withers or survives. In this perilous period of national crises Americans must vote to preserve democracy itself. It’s the moment of truth for each of us.
Bob Morman
Ludington