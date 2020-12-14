One hundred seven Republicans in Congress, including Jack Bergman (U.S. Representative from the 1st district of Michigan) and Bill Huizenga (Representative from Michigan's 2nd district) signed on to the fallacious lawsuit filed by Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas. The suit falsely called into question the legitimacy of Michigan's election. It is a typical Republican fantasy that only the presidential ballot is in question and not any of the down-ballot votes cast. Either the votes counted for the presidency are as valid as those for U.S. representative, local judgeship or city councilor or the entire election is suspect.
I believe that our election was fair, honest and the only integrity lacking in this situation is that of Mr. Bergman, Mr. Huizenga and their fellow travelers. Their seditious contention that we should abrogate the entire Michigan election to install an obvious loser, demonstrates their unfitness to hold public office. They have violated the public trust.
The members of each house of Congress determine who may be seated and serve. There are 90 Republicans and 218 Democrats who retain the integrity to serve the United States citizenry. The only recourse is for these honest members of Congress to refuse to seat any person who participates in subverting our electoral process. This majority should give the electors an opportunity to choose a representative who supports the ideals of America.
Barry B. Matthews
Hamlin Township