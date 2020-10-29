While watching national news recently, we became even more concerned, somewhat frightened, of the way in which this great country could be heading. It’s so sad that political differences are dividing family and friends in some cases. This is not meant to be a political rant. We want this to be as unbiased as possible. As most of you know, we are both conservatives which, in some people’s minds, is a turn-off. And for other folks, the liberal philosophy does the same. Doesn’t matter.
Let’s compare the facts as we know them. Today’s liberals claim that they want open borders; higher taxes for the wealthy; free health insurance for all (including illegal immigrants); elimination of the Electoral College; stacking of the Supreme Court; giving statehood to Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C. and Guam; defunding of the police; I.D.-less voting, increased taxes for more services (Joe Biden’s interviews with ABC on Feb. 28 and April), amnesty for 11 million illegal immigrants (Biden on March 15), to name a few.
We believe that, if these ideas and goals were honestly and openly discussed with no attachment to either party known, the majority of Americans would reject them. What do you think? It seems that currently, or in the past, many liberal politicians have expressed support for these policies in one form or another. Research it yourselves; don’t take our word for it.
In comparison, the conservative philosophy is generally formed in the content of our U.S. Constitution which was written by a group of patriots who had thrown the shackles of the British crown away with great sacrifice. Most conservatives avow closed borders with legal citizenship; health insurance choices; hard work and prosperity with genuine charity rather than government redistibution of wealth; smaller government; separation of powers (executive, legislative, judicial); backing the police; voting with proper identification at registered polling places (unless there are physical limitations) (and) less taxation.
If you desire to live in a country that will become more socialist than it is, then vote accordingly. If you desire to live in a country that is based on the Constitution with all of the freedoms we enjoy, then vote accordingly. This is not an argument; it’s a very profound choice. Please vote for the desired results for the sake of our kids and theirs, not the supposed personality of the current presidential candidates.
If you want to become more informed, research these:
• Before COVID-19, was the economy the best in U.S. history? (Forbes, Fox Business, CNBC Sept. 4)
• Before COVID-19, were the Black and other minority employment rates the highest ever?
• In your memory, do you remember great American cities burning simultaneously while their mayors did very little to cease the danger?
• Has government, to some degree, replaced God? (i.e. more people rely on programs to supplement basic needs of life).
• Which will give us more freedom: liberal or conservative goals?
• Do you agree with Senate Bill 1644 (the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act)? (CNN March 26, 2018; Washington Examiner Jan. 25, 2017)
• Do you understand the unintended consequences of “The Green New Deal?”
• If either party gains control of all three branches of government, do you think that our country would become a one party system without checks and balances? How might that be effective?
• Does any sane person actually want to defund the police? 10. How do the accomplishments versus goals of the present administration compare to the one prior?
Do you know how a politician is lying? Their lips are moving!
Seriously, our future is at stake.
Pay attention; put forth more energy and interest into this monumental moment in time. Do your research. Go to the polls. Only vote by absentee if absolutely necessary. Did you know that between 2012 and 2018, 28.3 million mail in ballots remain unaccounted for across the country, according to data from the Federal Election Assistance Commission. (RealClearPolitics April 24, 2020)? Look it up yourselves.
Don and Jeanie Richards
Montague