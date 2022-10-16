In a recent Letter to the Editor, the writer articulated support for Proposal 3 on the November ballot emphasizing that much of the opposition to Proposal 3 originates from believers from conservative religious groups operating on their personal beliefs that “men have the right to control the lives of women.”
There is no acknowledgement by the writer that the motives of conservative religious voters may be sourced in a fundamental belief in the sanctity of all life as a gift from God. This religious belief in the sanctity of all life is firmly rooted in our civic trust, articulated in the Declaration of Independence, that we are all endowed by our Creator with unalienable Rights, the first of which is life. In fact, many who oppose this amendment, oppose it precisely because it is about Life and not about partisanship or religious ideology. Indeed you don’t have to be a Christian to believe that life has value.
Please read and study the full text of the ballot proposal as well as the text of the amendment itself. A study of the text of the amendment itself will provide in depth clarity that the language on the ballot does not. Below are just a few of the ways women and children would be endangered if Prop 3 passes.
The amendment creates a new right for “every individual,” without limitation. The term, “Individual” is not defined as to age and consequently minors would be able to obtain abortions or sterilizations without parent consent or even notice.
It also states that no law can infringe on an individual’s “autonomous decision making.” The potential consequences of this statement creates questions about laws regarding statutory rape or incest because there is no distinction of individual as adults or minors. Can a child exercise their “autonomous decision making” to consent to sex with a 40-year-old adult or seek sterilization with or without parental consent?
The amendment never once mentions doctors or physicians, instead all references to the abortion provider refer to “health care professionals,” with no reference as to specialized qualifications, degree or experience. Michigan law includes dentists, chiropractors, massage therapists and veterinarians in the definition of health care professionals.
Section 2 of the amendment states that “the state shall not discriminate in the protection or enforcement of this fundamental right” which among other consequences would essentially end the state ban on using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions.
Section 3 of the amendment states that the state cannot penalize or prosecute someone for an “alleged pregnancy outcome.” Unlike other medical procedure outcomes, a woman who has a botched abortion would have no recourse such as a lawsuit against the person/agency who harmed her. Furthermore, the vague term “someone” implies that anyone, including someone who is not a doctor could perform an abortion.
Issues such as poverty, mental health, safety are very real for many in our communities. Many people in our communities, including citizens, religious and civic leaders have made concerted efforts to address these inequities and should continue to do so. Destroying life should not be one of those measures. Vote no on Proposal 3. It is too extreme for Michigan.
Ed Kolanowski
Manistee