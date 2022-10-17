I have been reading with great personal interest the numerous letters about the abortion issue.
This topic is by nature emotional; the objections to the procedure are passionate, as are the fervent cries for allowing the question to be decided by a woman and her doctor. I believe that the entire subject does not belong in any courtroom, but instead should be discussed earnestly and thoroughly in homes, in bedrooms, in kitchens, in churches and even in classrooms. Not the procedure alone, but this: the indisputable, unavoidable fact is that — right or wrong — pregnant women will seek out abortions for unwanted pregnancies. This has been true throughout all ages of civilization.
Making abortions illegal will not stop them — it will, however, make them dangerous and unsafe. Procedures done in "back alleys," by anyone — an off-duty nurse, a friend or even by the woman herself — and by whatever means available, were risky, often painful and sometimes resulted in tragic unintended consequences such as sterility or fatal bleeding.
After Roe v. Wade, women who chose to abort — again, right or wrong — were able to do so in hospitals or clinics, under sanitary conditions and by competent medical professionals.
Do we, as a state or a nation, really want to return to the old ways? Extensive education, open discussions and widespread availability of affordable contraception would be far, far better. I speak from personal experience.
Readers, please vote yes on the upcoming Proposition 3. We must not go back.
Phyllis Heimall
Ludington