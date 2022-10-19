It's that time, the time when you take a stand for someone who is running to be elected as a Michigan Senator. I will vote for Terry Sabo. Ever since I heard and read that he has been a veteran, a policeman and a Michigan legislator for three terms, something in me said, "Yes. This is a man I can vote for." Then I met him, such a nice down-to-earth man, so Michigan, I thought. Until I met Terry Sabo, I had no longer belonged to either political party… both too distant from the middle of the road Western Michigan philosophies that I was brought up with by my family. Terry Sabo is a Democrat who has lived in the Muskegon area his entire life. Because I support law and order 100%, it is easy for me to vote for Terry Sabo. Please consider voting for him also.
Mary Wickwire
Ludington