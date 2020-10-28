Take a look around you. Everywhere you look there is life. Well, maybe not everywhere. In America, we have aborted more than 60 million babies since Roe v. Wade was passed in a Supreme Court Decision on Jan. 22, 1973.
Some will argue that abortion is a constitutional right. How can this be when our country’s Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.”
Our Founding Fathers understood the sacredness of all human life and that indeed, our Creator has given us certain unalienable rights. The first and foremost of which is “Life.” Why is “Life” first? Our Founding Fathers understood that when we have no life, nothing else matters. With no life, there is no poor or wealthy, sick or strong, there is no life at all. If this is true, how can we have a constitutional right to destroy the most innocent of all humans, that of an unborn child. And not just any unborn child, but one that was created, as we all are, in the image of God.
With this understanding, it is imperative that when we elect our government officials, we identify whether the candidate sides with the least among us or instead, believes that these lives are unworthy of the government’s protection and supports aborting these innocent human beings at taxpayer expense right up until the time of birth and in some cases, as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stated in an interview with WTOP Radio on Jan. 30, 2019, letting them die after they are born alive.
Gov. Northam stated, "If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother." OK, the baby is alive and laying on a table and we are just going to have a discussion.
Imagine for a moment if Gov. Northam was speaking about a puppy or a kitten, PETA and media would be all over it, and I bet he doesn’t get re-elected. But, if it is a living human being, it becomes the mother’s choice. How sick has our society gotten that we believe an animal is more precious than a baby, a baby, made in the image of God?
We have a choice to make on Nov. 3. Do we support those that believe every human life has dignity or, do we continue to slide down this slippery slope called the culture of death where abortion, euthanasia, infanticide, human cloning assisted suicide and the likes are forever imbedded in our land, a land where our Creator endowed us with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
If you are not sure what this looks like, check out Belgium where they are currently debating if children under 12 can be killed. It is already legal there for a 12-year-old to walk into a doctor’s office and ask that his life be terminated without his parent’s consent. Are we heading there? With a Biden/Harris ticket, we are.
If you are concerned about the future of our country, go to www.rtl.org/vote and get your personalized list of pro-life candidates that will appear on your ballot.
Walter A. Carrier III, Shelby
President, Oceana County Right to Life