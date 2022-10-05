As Ludington moves forward, I believe it’s important to elect a mayor who has a vision for the city, the leadership skills to execute that vision while maintaining a collaborative effort, and the temperament to deflect the inevitable flaming arrows that go with the territory. I think that former Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett would be the right choice for this position.
Knowing Mark both personally and professionally, I find him to be a natural leader with a big helping of common sense and integrity. His statement: “There needs to be a common thread running through all of our decisions, and that is: How can we make Ludington the best it can be?” resonates with me. He has a heart for this city and years of experience serving this city. I’d like to see him continue that service as mayor.
Edgar Struble
Ludington