Pentwater’s Twinkling White Christmas Lights bring cheer in Challenging Times. If you look past the lovely, professionally decorated light poles that line downtown Pentwater and you will find these simple, beautiful twinkling white lights that adorn our gazebos and trees on top of the Village Green.
For years, one special Top Christmas Elf and his jolly band of elves have created this quiet magic. As is tradition for elves, they gather and decorate yearly to bring joy to us ordinary folk. And, boy, do we need it this year.
The special Top Christmas Elf chooses to remain anonymous, but needs to be recognized as a treasure to our community. So, take some time to really soak in the beauty of Pentwater’s Christmas lights and enjoy the sparkle of the holidays like never before.
Thank you to the many elves in our community who donate their time and talents to make Pentwater such a special place. Your gifts will never be forgotten.
Mary Schumaker, Pentwater
Chair, Village of Pentwater Downtown Development Authority