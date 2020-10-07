I'd like to begin by giving kudos to David Chye, Deb Del Zoppo, Brenda Reeber, Barry Mathews and so many other contributors to this forum for the eloquent, truthful and heartfelt letters. As common sense prevails, I can only hope they will continue to contribute.
That being said there are a few other contributers who continue to pound away at one issue. They begin by defending Trump, who is the most incomepetent, immoral unqualified person to ever hold the office of president. That issue is Roe v. Wade. Trump panders to the evangelicals on this issue, yet, truth be told, he couldn't care less. If you Right-to-Lifers pick up your Bible and turn to Genisis 2:7, you'll find life begins at birth. No one has ever murdered a baby. A woman's right to reproductive health has been the law of the land for 47 years. The irony is, most Right-to-Lifers are really only pro-birth as many don't care about the child once it's born. An ill-fed, ill-clad, ill-cared for, unloved child suffers the worst form of child abuse. Trump is a horrible racist, and he's playing that race card because it's all he has left. His favorite playbook is to create fear and bloviating. He's trying to recapture an eroding base as his numbers slide. He's speaking to a much narrower group of Americans at a time when he's desperate for a turnaround.
During the COVID crisis, he has lost ground and his overall approval ratings have plummeted. He's ceded a large portion of his non-college educatedwhite voters who form the heart of his base and fallen further behind Joe Biden.
He currently has plans in the works to do away with Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid. This will cause 180 million working Americans and seniors to lose their health insurance and a large part of their incomes.
In the past month he has accused peaceful, Black Lives Matter protesters of criminal behavior. He sent armed thugs into Portland and Seattle to break up protests. He accused them of wanting to end America. He even criticized NASCAR for banning confederate flags at races. Is this the despicible, incompetent, unqualified, loathsome, traitor, liar, coward, racist the person you really want for four more years?
Don't let this travesty happen adain. It's time for the long nightmare to end. Vote like your life depends on it. It just may.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township