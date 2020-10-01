The Book of Exodus displays the fickleness of mankind. While Moses was getting the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai, the Hebrew multitude were crafting a golden calf from melted down loot. It apparently wasn’t enough to part the Red Sea, send manna from heaven and provide water from a boulder to keep faith in Yahweh. Whatever motivated these refugees to worship a yellow-tinged idol after the Lord saved their “behinds” multiple times?
History repeats as we observe human nature’s rashness and weakness for extravagant displays. Luxurious palaces, megalith likenesses and bejeweled adornment of yesteryear have morphed today into elitist playgrounds, huge vanity banners and the golden “bathroom throne.” Perhaps we possess a genetic predisposition that draws us to things associated with the trappings of royalty. If it’s in our DNA then the pompous types have a powerful hook to reel in the awe-struck.
Those drawn to showy displays seem inherently tribal. Slick salesmen with the aid of seasoned spin-doctors can convince supporters to follow them into the depths of hell as did Hitler. Compliance doesn’t center on making sense, doing the right thing, or to benefit humanity. Instead, emotional-override compels identification with a perceived power figure (Fuhrer) who “tells it like it is” and offers “the little guy” a place of recognition. The conscience-numbing message of “blood and soil” is clearly at odds with a followers’ traditional religious code. Acts which had previously been considered sneaky, selfish and cruel now have a higher purpose that trumps those “weak thoughts.”
People thus stumble into the arms of autocrats by marching with that entitled bandwagon, the scapegoating and their thuggish inclinations.
Forty years of freedom and flight from Egyptian slavery emboldened “God’s chosen people” to embrace genocide, featuring the mass execution of all residents from the besieged city of Jericho. Even today, the desperate plight of indigenous Palestinians gets rocked by unrelenting seizure of their homeland. Here in the U.S., the historical “cleansing” of Native American land, practice of enslavement and denial of basic constitutional rights to people of color also merits reflection. Regardless of the lofty words in our Constitution, the roots of white supremacy are woven into our national fabric, marked by a pecking-order tradition. Even child-parent separation is deemed acceptable pain to deter Latino asylum seekers.
It’s a familiar pattern; the country is prospering again but then we get a new president who plays on our primal instincts of fear, hate and greed. Four to eight years of wild partying on the national credit card follows. This time, the “hotel room” has been trashed due to environmental degradation, overt election shenanigans, debilitating IRS understaffing, scorn for disease control and postal department sabotage. The “doors are barred” using unprecedented bureaucratic secrecy with cronies installed in all key positions, so to suppress the airing of additional outrageous hijinks. Once more, the carnage requires clean-up and the opposition party typically gets that job.
Repairs are not without huge cost and sacrifice. Stone-walled investigations, a corrupted Justice Department and black-balled whistle-blowers exemplify the “broken-lights darkness.” Targeting media-reporters and rampant social-media misinformation in effect have “smashed the TV.” Corporate tax giveaways and stimulus package misuse typify the mess from a “decadent food fight,” topping the chaotic carnival atmosphere.
Four years of anti-science, institutional malfeasance and fear — provoking rhetoric has come with a price measured in trillions of dollars and thousands of lives. Damage control will be daunting as enablers and perpetrators of dysfunctional government (fragmented pandemic responses, front-line worker’s peril and state funding break-downs), drag their feet crying “violation of personal liberty!”
Trump, like Baum’s Wizard of Oz, presents an illusion of security sustained by organized deceit. Now though, it’s Putin’s pathetic puppet which lies beneath. The “Great and Terrible Trump” brazenly poses as a genius resolver of all our problems. A lawless liar lurks behind his big bully facade, conveniently obscured by Russian rose-colored glasses. Faith in how we wish it could be; “it’s a hoax,” “it’s going away,” and “children have virtual Covid-19 immunity”, have become as beguiling as if it’s all real.
Right-wing radio, TV, and social media spawned his popular following utilizing a “those people victimize us” program style. A scary alternate reality built from a wall of lies, impregnable to logic, facts or common sense is pushed continuously. As we march down the Red Road to neo-fascism, could even Moses break this tin god’s malignant spell?
David Chye
Hesperia