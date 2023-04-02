“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” the U.S. Senate chaplain reminded lawmakers in his opening prayer the morning after the recent Nashville school shootings. Chaplain Barry Black further implored senators in his prayer that morning “... it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers …”
Black’s prayer echoes the sentiments of many in this country. He essentially described what motivated members of the Ludington area community to initiate what came to be known as The Starfish Buyback Program for Assault Weapons.
After 19 children and two adults were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022, several local friends gathered to lament with each other about the horrors of mass shootings. We agreed that we needed to do something more impactful than weep and wring our hands. None of us wanted to think that our local community, and certainly not our schools, were at risk of a mass shooting, but neither did virtually any of the communities, large and small, think it would happen in theirs. We wanted to be proactive rather than in hindsight wish something had been done to stave off such a tragedy from happening in our community.
We researched mass shootings and learned that AR-15 style firearms were the type most commonly used in them. We learned that the manufacture and possession of these assault weapons and their ammunition magazines, which were designed for military use in combat, had been legally banned in the U.S. from 1994 to 2004. The number of mass shootings in this country were significantly reduced during those 10 years.
However, the ban was not extended by Congress when it expired in 2004. The manufacture and sales of AR-15 type weapons increased exponentially after that, as were lives lost in mass shootings. Nineteen states have banned assault weapons but Michigan has not as yet, and local communities cannot. We found that what local communities can do are buyback programs for those weapons.
We went to the Ludington City Council in June to voice our concerns and to seek their help. We then worked with the council’s Public Safety Committee to develop a buyback program for AR-15 type weapons. In September, the committee recommended that the City of Ludington endorse the SBP efforts and be the fiduciary agent for the funds raised for the program. The council voted its approval and authorized the Ludington Police Department to conduct the buyback events.
Sufficient funds have now been raised to launch the program. Task force representatives have met with the Ludington chief of police to work out details. He has provided the criteria that will be used to determine if a weapon is eligible for the buyback reimbursement. Four buyback dates have been scheduled, two each in 2023 and 2024. The first buyback event is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. May 20 at the police department.
The task force realizes a buyback program for assault weapons alone is not the answer to preventing a mass shooting here. We know that multiple actions and efforts are needed, but have based this action on the lesson of the legendary starfish tale. The starfish tale is about a child walking the beach when the tide is ebbing. Hundreds of starfish are being stranded on the beach. The child is tossing one starfish at a time into the sea to save them. A stranger says to the child, “Don’t you know you can’t make a difference doing that, because there are so many? ” The child tosses another stranded starfish into the sea saying, “It made a difference to that one!”
This buyback effort is based on the belief that no matter how small or futile this action may seem, any effort to save lives matters.
Please help promote this effort to do something to prevent a mass shooting here. When promoting, please also assure that participation in the buyback event is voluntary and anonymity is guaranteed.
For more information go to the City of Ludington website and search for the Starfish Buyback Program or the Facebook page for The Starfish Buyback Program.
Brenda Reeber
Ludington