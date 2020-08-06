Tell me Walt, why do you keep promoting President Trump. I’ll answer that if you can tell me why you are opposed to him. I already know some of your answers.
Answer No. 1: He tells thousands of lies a day, give or take a few thousand. I know that because I saw it on CNN. Let’s look into just one of those lies. Trump said when the summer heat came, the coronavirus danger would lessen because it can’t survive after a certain (temperature). That’s being proven false right now, but was that really a lie? No. All he was doing was repeating what the top scientists were telling him which he believed was true at the time. There are some top scientists who are scaring us about global warming and probably related to the top scientists that were telling us we were entering an ice age during the Carter Administration. Could it be possible that some of the other so-called lies have similar answers and if looked into, would be proven false? I think so.
Answer No. 2: He mistreated some women years ago. I know that because it was on many TV programs and news stations. Several big city newspapers had stories about it, too. I wonder, did those same newspapers and TV stations ever have a story about Trump admitting he was not proud of his past and apologized for his misdeeds? No.
New there’s a new one. He’s the one who caused the coronavirus to get out of hand because he acted too slow. On Jan. 20, when the first case of coronavirus was discovered in the United States, the Democrats were more interested in the phony impeachment proceedings to be bothered with a possible pandemic. Within a few days, Trump created a coronavirus task force to coordinate a national response. Meanwhile Sen. Shumer and his friend Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of being racist against the Chinese when he stopped all incoming flights to the U.S. from China during the initial days of the crisis. Pelosi even threatened to introduce a bill that would nullify Trump’s executive order. But it’s all Trump’s fault. My last time out, I didn’t catch any fish, all Trump’s fault (a little pun).
Now, let’s make a few comparisons. President Trump is not afraid to invoke God’s blessings on this country and all of our undertakings. Because some governors felt that liquor stores, pot stores and abortion clinics were essential and churches were not, keeping them closed, he criticized those governors and noted he was naming houses of worship as essential. Biden won’t even mention the name of God.
President Trump is Pro-Life. He reduced funding to Planned Parenthood through an executive order and attempted to cut them another half billion tax dollars but couldn’t get the votes. He even participated in the March for Life last January in Washington. Biden believes in abortion right up to the moment of natural birth and wants to increase the amount of tax dollars to Planned Parenthood.
President Trump cut taxes for corporations stimulating the economy and increasing the number of jobs. He also has reduced the individual tax and increased the child exemptions two-fold. Biden wants to increase the tax rate by as much as 70% to pay for free education, free medical care and more welfare for those who are capable but won’t work. Welfare for all.
President Trump put a stop to allowing males the free access to female bathrooms and dressing rooms if the males thought they might be female. Biden wants to reintroduce the Obama policy and pay for sex change operations with tax dollars.
President Trump wants to cut federal funding to sanctuary cities and deport all criminals who are taking refuge in those cities. Biden wants open borders which would increase the criminal element in those cities and elsewhere. When Trump attempted to cut funding to sanctuary cities, he couldn’t get the votes from the Polosi House of Representatives.
President Trump has made the statement, I will never allow America to become a socialistic country. Biden would like the voter to believe he is a moderate but endorses all socialistic programs. Here’s what Winston Churchill had to say about socialism, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy.”
And you wonder why I keep promoting President Trump? My response, “Why can’t you see it.”
Walt Carrier
Amber Township