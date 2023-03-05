The Black Sabbath song title alludes to a world order driven by fear-based media manipulation. Resentment radio from Grand Rapids in concert with self-righteous ramblings from the Fox Network’s evening mind masseuses have jumped on board at East Palestine, Ohio, creating a picture of callousness, malice, and ineptitude of our current president. The richness of their hypocrisy is too much to swallow for most folks, but history shows there are trusting listener-viewers willing to heartily indulge.
Let us first consider the apparent cause of the train’s derailment. Video monitors show visible flames coming from the tank-car wheel region indicating overheated bearings leading to the pile-up. Why this occurred at all, when it started to go bad and why it was not detected in a timely fashion are all questions that need to be answered. As we have learned to expect, instead of waiting for the investigators to sort out a fact-based explanation, professional provocateurs on cable and social media are hysterically spouting conspiracy theories.
One such assumption states that since this part of Ohio is hard-core MAGA territory, President (Joe) Biden chose to either withhold assistance or drag his feet on providing federal help. In fact, Biden called Governor (Mike) DeWine immediately after hearing about the derailment and offered assistance. He was told that, at that time, the State of Ohio and Norfolk Southern Railway Company were able to handle the matter.
Another malicious tale is that the federal government ordered the leaking chemical burned, knowing that the products of combustion were worse for the residents than the vinyl chloride entering their air, water and landscape. Once the tanks ruptured, there were few good options for minimizing an epic disaster which will haunt these poor people for years. Vinyl chloride, used to make PVC plastic, is a neurotoxin and a carcinogen. With tons of material spilled, limiting exposure is challenging. Burning the chemical produces carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, hydrogen chloride, water and traces of phosgene. Concentrated hydrogen chloride is particularly harmful to humans and the environment yet still, Ohio official’s decision was deemed the best play for a very bad hand.
More hypocrisy and distortion spilled from the mouths of radical right-wing pundits, whining about Biden’s failure to cancel the Polish and Ukrainian visit and immediately fly to the disaster site. This accusation is dangerously near-sighted considering the enduring tragedy of millions of Ukrainians may explode into something much more widespread. Compound this with the fact that there were numerous train derailments during the Trump Administration, some with loss of life. When did the media or conservative politicians demand that Trump drop even a golf outing and visit those sites?
Additionally, we see criticism of the Secretary of Transportation because he did not personally rush to East Palestine, Ohio. Again, Elaine Chao was not hounded into surveying in person the multiple train wrecks which occurred during Trump’s tenure. DOT secretaries are quite capable of coordinating from Washington the various sources of assistance and investigation, like the (Environmental Protection Agency), (Federal Emergency Management Agency), the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the (National Traffic Safety Board). What is usually needed on the front line are knowledgeable experts. Frankly, when disasters require rapid response scenarios, VIP visits tend to hinder work due to related high security and extra media presence.
Murdock media “mouthpieces” systematically conjure up vile scenarios to mask their responsibility for advocating failed policies. East Palestine, Ohio’s residents deserve better than to be used as political pawns. Rather than doing backflips to demonize the Biden Administration’s role in this chemical spill, perhaps they could suggest some actual fixes for properly handling dangerous materials.
A helpful start for Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy may be to lead House Republicans in working to undo the earlier rollback of rail safety standards perpetrated by the previous administration. Improved braking systems, upgrades on railway heat sensors and strict standards specifying when trains should be considered transporters of toxic chemicals were all deemed too intrusive-costly by Norfolk Southern and congressional pals.
The residents of East Palestine must now realize the folly of trusting big corporations to always put safety interests above dividends and stock options. Minus adequate government regulation (policing), financial incentives, and unbiased investigations, old company ways often stay entrenched.
Also earning a toxic legacy, but unlike the Norfolk Southern, the GOP-FOX circus train carries violence pedaling political animals and a congressional clown car contingent with far more freak-show attractions than party management can safely handle. Unfortunately, this does not alter the prospect of repeat disasters caused by either train.
David Chye
Hesperia