The Republican Party is supposed to be the party of fiscal responsibility. Right now congress is determining whether to raise the debt ceiling again. If it is not raised and the U.S. defaults on it’s debts (something that has never happened in our history), the stock market will plummet, interests rates on our debt will soar costing taxpayers billions and a recession that is predicted to last at least a year is likely. Far-right Republicans under House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have said unless Congress cuts $130 billion from the budget they will not raise the debt ceiling. Sounds like a good idea to cut the budget. I think we should be paying off the deficit. But it is where Republicans want to cut the budget that bothers me.
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., has produced an 11-point plan called Rescue America that ends Social Security and Medicare and dramatically increases taxes on people earning less than $100,000 a year. This is after Donald Trump caused a lot of the deficit by cutting taxes on the very rich and cutting corporate taxes from 35% to 21% without promoting growth. Other far right Republicans have voiced these same wishes.
President Biden’s Reduce Inflation Act is promoting growth by encouraging production of semi-conductor chips in the U.S. and rebuilding road and bridges that Republicans voted against but are trying to take credit for. It also budgeted for hiring more IRS agents to be sure the very rich paid their taxes. That was one of the first things the newly elected House Republicans gutted. If they were truly interested in cutting debt, they need to raise revenues by collecting taxes that aren’t being paid.
Now the interesting thing is that Republicans raised the debt ceiling under Trump four times. Trump also presided over the third largest growth of the deficit (5.2% of the GDP) in U.S. history. George W. Bush, who launched two unfunded wars after passing more tax cuts that benefited mostly the very wealthy, had the second largest deficit growth (11.7% of GDP) in U.S. history — second only to Abraham Lincoln who had to pay for the Civil War.
To pay off the deficit, we need to tax the rich who avoid taxes by influencing Congress to provide them with tax loop holes that regular people don’t have.
If you like your Social Security and Medicare and feel like the top 1% of wealthy people should pay their fair of taxes, remember this when you vote next time.
Maybe write to your Congressmen and tell them how you feel. My information is taken from Heather Cox Richardson’s Letters From an American online.
Vicki Dorrell
Ludington