When control of the U.S. House of Representatives changed last month, we knew a wild ride would follow. Their committee chairs have a history of plowing millions of dollars into sensational probes of dubious merit (Hillary’s email, Bengasi, Fast and Furious). This time they also chose retribution as a disturbing reason for launching frivolous inquiries and childish committee membership shenanigans.
The last two House impeachment hearings and the Jan. 6 insurrection probe have bred bitterness among those determined to trivialize shameless episodes of mass criminal conduct, especially when done to facilitate personal political objectives. Let us review some reasons why the previous House leadership was compelled to examine the former president’s most questionable political exploits.
First, there was the attempted extortion of a war-torn Ukrainian presidency to deliver “dirt on Hunter Biden” in exchange for urgently needed weaponry to resist a Russian invasion.
Second, requesting Georgia’s Secretary of State’s collusion in creating over 11,000 fraudulent votes in order to steal a lost election, virtually “cried for” an investigation.
Finally, in a desperate attempt to retain power despite a landslide loss, an enraged mob, ginned up by the rigged election falsehood, invaded and desecrated the Capitol Building. With chaos for cover, multiple plans were hatched to obstruct our constitutional processes, ranging from using groups of bogus electors to imposing martial law. Volumes of taped evidence indicating callous disregard for civic honesty and lawful respect exists and was aired frequently on most news channels.
Let us hope that over the coming months, the radical right Freedom Caucus’ vengeance agenda proves more imaginative and indulges in less double-standard than probing Hunter Biden’s business dealings or Joe Biden’s mishandled classified documents. But as sure as the sun rises in the east, the debt ceiling suddenly became a crisis the minute these characters regained power with a Democrat in the Oval Office. They threaten economic armageddon unless Biden stops spending more than what taxes bring. Again, we are forced to endure episodes of hand-wringing drama with fretful predictions of permanent economic destruction if the U.S. defaults on its debt payments. Aggrieved administration officials recently stated this is not negotiable, likening the effort to terrorist-blackmail. To the “freedom caucus,” this matters little since the idea is to create bedlam and dysfunction no matter how bad the hypocrisy plays with the public.
Indeed, budgeting using borrowed money is asking future citizens to pay for today’s government services. This fiscal ploy is edging toward a tipping point. Currently, the national debt is over $31 trillion. Can we ever pay this off, and if not, at what point will the interest drag down the economy?
Unfunded or partially funded wars, high-end targeted tax cut schemes (trickle down), a pandemic emergency and political pandering has significantly added to the debt issue. Additionally, we have serious systematic flaws, but our representatives either lack courage or find the status quo too comfortable to address. An unfair and hopelessly complex tax code enables tax dodging and cheating by the highest-income earners and corporations. The impending borrowing crisis stems from a bleeding internal revenue framework plus a huge aging population’s health care system, which costs twice that of other developed countries.
Who are most to blame for this soaring debt? Since presidential terms have varied in length, I shall note the approximate average percent increase in the national debt per year in office. (Money)
Eisenhower 1.1%, Kennedy 2.0%, Johnson 3.0%, Nixon 6.0%, Ford 20.3%, Carter 10.7%, Regan 23.3%, HW Bush 13.6%, Clinton 3.9%, GW Bush 13.1%, Obama 8.8%, Trump 10.1%, Biden 8.2%.
Examining our country’s leadership record from Eisenhower to Biden, we notice that the deficit increases no matter who is president.
The GOP’s Freedom Caucus dangles doomsday before us in a reckless effort to own the Libs. Perhaps this group of extremists should consider refraining from actions that make matters worse. They might start by moving to remake the tax code simpler and fairer. They could demand a restoration of agents to rebuild the depleted IRS enforcement arm so that higher-income taxpayers’ 200-page forms might receive similar scrutiny as low and middle-income citizens’ short-form. A crown jewel in their agenda could be eliminating Obama Care and replacing it with something better. If serious, they could guide us toward a model of excellence and less waste by pushing for the enactment of a single-payer national public health system. Our county wins if these fanatics become socially conscious. If not, GOP House members may prove too dangerous to deserve re-election.
David Chye
Hesperia