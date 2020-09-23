A couple of weekends ago, I was glad to see Congressman Bill Huizenga and Sheriff Kim Cole show their support for lifting up and unifying Mason County by participating in the unity march from the courthouse to the beach.
I was excited to see signs in support of life, signs supporting our men and women in law enforcement and dozens of American flags. As we marched down Ludington Ave, cars drove past honking, waving, and giving thumbs up to show their support.
After listening to both our congressman and sheriff speak, it is clear to me that there is so much more that unites us than divides us.
In a time where too many elected officials are seeking to exploit our differences, some of which are real while others are manufactured, I am proud of Congressman Huizenga and Sheriff Cole for leading with the values I expect. This is how we move Ludington, Mason County and our nation forward.
We face a significant choice to determine the future of our community in November. I will proudly be supporting both Congressman Huizenga and Sheriff Cole on Election Day because they have earned my vote. I hope all of you reading this letter will consider doing the same.
Heather Vandervest
Ludington