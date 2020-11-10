Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors all military veterans who have served in the U.S. military.
To render honor to veterans, all veterans, but particularly to those who participated in the D-Day Invasion of World War II, and expressly to those who were killed during the invasion, I was inspired to write the following verse after a visit to Normandy in France in 2013, where I pondered the enormity, horrifying devastation and throbbing tumult of the battle; contemplatively walked the broad, quiet beaches at the Omaha and Utah landings; peered over the edge of the 100-foot cliffs at Pointe du Hoc where 152 of 225 Army Rangers were killed during an assault on this German-fortified promontory; and reflected, choked up and teary-eyed, on the sacrifices of the fallen while scrutinizing names dignifying the glittering white crosses, row after endless row of them, at the Normandy American Cemetery.
SLEEP
Sleep, Bold Warriors, sleep.
You stormed ashore at Normandy, to engage a relentless foe.
The specter of your gruesome fate is a call for prayer, nothing more.
A roar and blast, a pop and rattle, a whistle and zip the maelstrom hits.
Kaboom! Kaboom! And now you tumble at the Rommel wall. Horror and death!
Your life ends at last, a life barely begun, Young Warriors. Woe!
Your imprint and blood, the tide soon erases from sodden sand. Gone.
An ocean away, the home of you Bold Warrior worrisomely waits. A knock…shock…and dread. “No, it cannot be!” Stunned families sob and wail, their pleas shouted skyward, but this to no avail. Distraught maidens weep, their dreams now forsaken. Lo! Now they know. He has fallen. Gone.
You are safe from horror further, Bold Warriors, so sleep the eternal sleep. Where humble graves you pervade now do stand ivory crosses, rightly erect as you once stood, juxtaposed stately, row after impeccable row in proud formation. Gone.
You will lie here forever, on these grounds of honor, at this pantheon of heroes, in this sacred place of eternal rest. So sleep. Forever we shall keep these hallowed grounds, a solemn reminder of war and grisly death, and an exaltation of your great sacrifice, Bold Warriors. So sleep.
Bob Morman, Ludington
U.S. Army, honorably discharged