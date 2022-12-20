First, I would like to thank the city officials for the upcoming deer cull that is planned for the city of Ludington. Some may be opposed to the cull and that is their opinion. Maybe we should look at some of the reasons we need to have a cull. Deer are wild animals and when you count as many as 13 deer grazing in your yards at any given time, something needs to be done. Do we want our city to look like Dullsville with no shrubbery, flowers, plants, maybe a small vegetable garden, etc, growing in our yards.
We can’t have most of these things without putting up fences or spending money on costly sprays and other deterrents, which mostly doesn’t work to keep the deer from eating them. As far as accidents in the city, I have had to stop in the middle of the street to let the deer go across more than once. Do we like walking in our yards and finding deer feces all over, and the possibility of ticks and other diseases that wild animals can carry. Do we like to see the little tree we have been waiting to grow ruined by buck rubs? Domestic animals (dogs) cannot roam free in the city but deer can? Do some people think they will be dodging bullets when the cull occurs? Those who preform the culls are trained and have done this in other cities, and they know what they’re doing.
The food banks will profit from the cull to help the people who are in need. One big thing, there are those who feed the deer. That should be stopped and they should be fined. Maybe that little cabin in the woods would suit the wild animal lovers best? When we buy our house in the city we shouldn’t have to contend with wild animals keeping us from enjoying the things we like to see in our yards.
Connie Saunders
Ludington