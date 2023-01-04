“When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.” Corinthians 13:11
This biblical passage is open to interpretation; however, let us frame it as an analogy for the faith, hope, and love we have for our country, its constitution, and our public servants, whom we assume will lawfully act in our best interests.
Before that infamous Nov. 22 announcement in Mr. Bunce’s high school speech class, few doubted we lived in the greatest country in the world. The conviction that our USA had a lock on all of the purest and most selfless motives domestically and on the world stage was matched only by our distrust of all those foreign bad guys like in the (Soviet Union), Red China, North Korea and the Viet Cong.
This utopian view of America began crumbling with JFK’s assassination and the ensuing silencing of the alleged lone gunman by Jack Ruby. Powerful special interest groups wanted Kennedy gone, and the reasons are numerous and compelling. President Kennedy was venomously hated by anti-Castro Cubans and the Mafia for not supporting the Bay of Pigs invasion. Organized crime expected to resume their lucrative interests from when Batista was deposed.
Kennedy was hated by white supremacists that saw him continue to enforce racial justice in schools and at the polls. Kennedy was hated by rabid anti-communists who wanted the U.S. to continue to escalate involvement in Vietnam by committing to a huge military buildup. Kennedy was hated by pro-Israel operatives for opposing a covert plan to give the Jewish state nuclear weapons. Kennedy was hated by hardcore militarists who abhorred negotiations and compromise like the deal worked out between him and Khrushchev. Soviet missiles were removed from Cuba in exchange for removing our missiles from neighboring Turkey aimed at the Soviet Union’s heartland. Kennedy was the object of simmering hate by the vice president, who felt that an upstart east coast dandy had back-staged his path to power.
Take your pick as to which one of these factors was the primary reason for the assassination. The fact is the Kennedy haters and their right-wing agendas were extremely well represented in government organizations, including elected officials, police, the FBI, the CIA and the Secret Service.
From the beginning, the investigation into this dastardly deed was rife with interference, sloppy work and cover-up. Oswald’s interrogation by the Dallas Police lacking recordings or scrupulously written notes invites distrust. He was given no legal representation as the law requires, and in the end, he was prevented from countering accusations of guilt by being gunned down and killed while in the custody of an incompetent Dallas Police Department.
Against protocol, Kennedy’s body was whisked back to Washington. The autopsy at Bethesda Naval Hospital was more circus than a carefully carried out investigative procedure. A crowd of dubious characters distracted and harassed the pathologists while they conducted this critical autopsy. Notes, drawings, pictures and conflicting conclusions have all turned out altered or missing with no accountability, including JFK’s brain. The chain of custody had been violated as a matter of course with regard to the weapons involved, prints, bullets and names of everyone questioned during the investigation.
The Secret Service detail that partied hard the night before their sworn duty was derelict at a minimum in securing both potential sniper perches and the travel route. They actually scrubbed clean the crime-scene limo immediately after delivering JFK’s body to Parkland Hospital.
Soon other anti-war peace advocates were successively assassinated while the wartime economy thrived. Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lennon were all killed with methodical precision. Despite their faults, these icons were cherished by large factions of our nation and would have changed history if allowed to live. A common thread among these great men was that they represented ideas contrary to those wishing to maintain power in keeping this nation on a more militant, self-centered and authoritarian path.
Recent events only compound our cynicism as we witness government agencies cover up Russian interference in our election campaigns, FBI investigative foot-dragging of the Jan. 6 insurrection masterminds and a corrupt Secret Service’s blatant destruction of evidence. Phone record deletions and memory loss coincided with the attempted sabotage of our peaceful transfer of power tradition. This republic cannot survive when we continue excusing self-serving criminal conduct or look the other way as entrusted officials shred the fabric of our laws.
David Chye
Hesperia