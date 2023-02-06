This is in response to (Daily News) articles “WSCC Presents discussion on the future of healthcare work” dated Feb. 4, 2023. Also the article in Daily dated Nov. 8, 2022, “State’s first nursing apprentice program coming to Mason County.” Let me take you back before 1970. Only the diploma (registered nurses), who graduated from a hospital school of nursing, would really understand the trend.
In the past, most hospitals had their own schools of nursing. The hospital provided housing and “training and education” for the tuition. These students would do theory two or three days a week and work the clinical areas the other days, under the guidance of a (registered nurse) clinical instructor. Students would work all three shifts. At times these students would literally “staff” the hospital. You might say, this was on the job training.
In 1893, the National League of Nursing (NLN)* was formed to standardize the training of all nurses in the United States. Nurses’ training moved toward nurses education. In the late ‘60s, nursing education moved to the community colleges, moving from the diploma graduated to the associate degree. If the hospital still had their diploma program, the students needed to live off campus. Some schools dropped the shift work.
In 1985, I was fortunate to teach the last freshman class of Mercy Central School of Nursing at St Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. These students had to live off campus. As I went through that last year, I made mental notes. The hospital said the school of nursing was costing over a million dollars. But I look down the halls and saw many Mercy graduates. The graduates knew the hospital, policy and procedure, the physical plant, the staff, doctors and were very loyal. What is the price for loyalty? Was the increase in cost for longer in-service, hiring and stability of staff worth the dollars saved? Will having on the job training cost more then having the ratio of one instructor to 6 or 8 students in the clinical settings? In the past nursing students did relieve staff of many nursing care duties.
I was fortunate to see the two worlds. When I graduated from a diploma school of nursing, I live both in and out of the dorm. The benefits of having instant friends in the same situation and the emotional support has no dollar value. If you had a problem with a clinical rotation, you find a classmate that just had that clinical rotation. (Many my classmates and myself continued for [bachelor’s of science, bachelor’s of science in nursing] degrees.) Working with real people, the sites, the sounds, smells might be different than working in a simulated clinical area, Which is better? (I guess because of shorter hospital stays, simulated clinical areas are a necessity.)
History repeats itself. Are hospitals moving to the trend of live clinical classrooms?
*NLN was formerly known as the American Society of Superintendents of Training Schools of Nursing. The name change took place in 1912.
Annette Quillan