It sure looks like it depends on what color your skin is. For 300 years, the white race has been getting away with murder because America’s justice system is racist. All a police officer has to say is those magic words, “I thought he had a gun,” and automatically the racist court system says the shooting or killing was justified.
Our court system empowers those racist cops to do more bad things because they feel the courts will protect them. If those police officers had been charged with first degree murder and put in jail, there would have been no protest and burning. What we saw was racism at its highest by our racist court system, and the people of America are sick of it.
You would think the President would have formed a committee and invited Black leaders to talk about how to change and help make things better. Instead, he is throwing gas on the fire by saying he will use the American military against you. Is this Donald Trump’s idea of making American great? The people of America want their government to change.
We saw one sheriff from Michigan do something special to show his law enforcement was with the people, not against them. What did we hear from the sheriffs just weeks ago who were telling us they were protecting our God-given rights from our own governor. Did that black man have his God-given rights taken away from him by a white racist cop? You choose to say nothing until the sheriffs’ association of Michigan said something on TV. You are either with us or against us when it comes to race. How many will follow up with action, not just sweet sounding words.
Today we have just as many racists embedded throughout our government as we had 150 years ago. It is not just some police but judges, prosecutors and elected representatives on up. Stop the injustice that Black people have had to live with in America. This latest killing should be a hate crime and prosecuted as one.
This is not the first time for this police officer. They have records of excessive force. It just makes the good policemen look bad. If anything meaningful comes from all of this, it will have to come from both sides of our government, Republican and Democrat. Do not expect to see any help coming from the White House. How many black families’ lives have been ruined forever by poorly trained, racist officers that should not have been hired in the first place?
Why are we seeing and hearing about so many innocent victims getting shot to death. A 12-year-old with a water gun, a mental person that won’t obey orders and the latest, a $20 bill. For this he had to die by a clearly racist police and even for this, the police are trying to shift the blame on to the black victim.
Instead of making sure only the best of men and women are hired by setting standards high, police departments are spending time and money buying armed military vehicles. We have seen enough of that thinking come right out of the white house.
Retraining the police sounds good, but trying to retrain a 35- or 40-year-old white, racist cop is throwing money away. They have no place in law enforcement.
Some racists wear white shirts and ties under a $2,000 suit and are in the business of writing policing rules and laws and trying to get our representatives to vote to approve them into law. Do we need police breaking into a house at 2 o’clock in the morning without a warrant and killing people by mistake? This is building trust in a community?
We white people are living in the year of 2020. Black people are still living in a world of 1930. How many of you remember watching TV and seeing black people marching peacefully and here comes the racist police with their dogs, their clubs and their fire hoses beating them down. Washington didn’t do a dam thing to stop this crime by the white police.
Racism and hate are still here today.
John H. Gancarz
Manistee