The nation is like the Grand Canyon. This great chasm, a seemingly unbridgeable ideological divide like none since the Civil War, separates the people, “We the People of the United States…,” confining one faction to the north rim and the opposing faction to the south rim. Alarmingly, the 2020 presidential campaigning is not working to narrow the separation, it appears, only to exacerbate it. Together, we can solve the nation’s problems; divided we can not.
Wouldn’t it be best if we the people unify to save and perpetuate our democracy, which is now being defiantly, ruthlessly and systematically ripped apart and tossed into the wind, handful by handful (e.g., gerrymandering, voter suppression, disregard for the rule of law, ignoring the separation of powers, tolerance of foreign interference in the election process, use of executive orders, abuse of executive power)?
The survival of our democracy could be determined by the 2020 election, and the commitment of voters to see through the campaign propaganda and to become broadly-informed citizens. We must seek and demand the truth. We must know the facts. Knowing the truth is critical for us voters to decide who is jerking whom around in this election cycle? Political propaganda machinery is now cranked to screeching high speed.
Helpful in this decision, a consequential one, perhaps the most consequential one of our lives might be for voters to ponder the meaning of these five applicable terms (sources: Webster’s New World College Dictionary, Fourth Edition; Wikipedia):
Fascism — A system of government characterized by rigid one-party dictatorship, forcible suppression of opposition, private economic enterprise under centralized governmental control, belligerent nationalism, racism and militarism. Examples of fascist countries are Adolf Hitler’s Germany and Benito Mussolini’s Italy.
Socialism — Any of various theories or systems of the ownership and operation of the means of production and distribution by society or the community rather than by private individuals, with all member of society or the community sharing in the work and products.
Democratic socialism — A political philosophy supporting political democracy within a socially-owned economy, with a particular emphasis on economic democracy, workplace democracy and workers’ self-management within a market socialist economy or some form of a decentralized planned socialist economy. Today’s democratic socialist countries include Great Britain, Canada and Norway.
Propaganda — Any systematic, widespread dissemination or promotion of particular ideas, doctrines, practices, etc. to further one’s own cause or to damage an opposing one.
Media — All the means of communication, as newspapers, radio and TV that provide the public with news, entertainment, etc.
So why is the media denigrated? Without them, the public would not have news reporting and news analyses. Who would inform the public, who would play a watchdog role over the government if the media did not exist? A free and independent press is unassailably essential to the functioning of a democracy and should be thanked and lauded effusively, not vilified and condemned.
President Abraham Lincoln warned in an 1861 speech, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” So what will it take to narrow today’s national chasm, to unite the people, to end the chaos now stifling our country? Let’s bear in mind it is not I and they, it is, “We the People of the United States…” The chance to bolster — not further undermine — our democracy comes this November. Vote. Vote like your life depends on it. It may.
Bob Morman
Ludington