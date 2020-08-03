Like area families, individuals and businesses, nonprofits in Mason County have been struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Mason County case numbers fortunately have not been as large as our state’s urban centers, we still have faced many of the same consequences of administrative efforts to prevent more severe hardships. As a Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) board and committee member, I am aware of the struggles experienced by nonprofits to continue programs and raise operating funds. The Community Foundation for Mason County Match Day Event is throwing us a lifeline to help continue operations during this difficult time.
The problems for LACA are best illustrated by the cancellation of the West Shore Art Fair scheduled for the Fourth of July weekend. This nationally recognized event is important for our community culture and, as well, is a key annual fundraiser for LACA. The revenues from the art fair help to sustain LACA operations and give us the leverage to offer other art and cultural programming at lower or no cost to our community.
The purpose of this note, however, is not to bemoan the problems and challenges faced by so many of our community institutions, but rather to take this opportunity to applaud the efforts of the Community Foundation to provide matching funds on Match Day. This event will provide matching dollars to supplement individual donations to struggling nonprofits in our area to meet basic expenses of operation. The vision of the Foundation and individual contributors will help organizations like LACA weather the period before the end of the pandemic and sustain renewed efforts to fully reopen.
I encourage our community members to share the vision of the foundation and take part in making contributions on Match Day, Aug. 5, to one or more of the identified nonprofits including LACA.
We will find our way through to the end of the pandemic with the continuing help of our community. Match Day will be a cornerstone in efforts to keep our doors open safely and be ready to fully serve the community when restrictions are lifted. Thanks again to our community and the Community Foundation for their support. Instructions for giving on Match Day can be found at www.mason-foundation.org.
Dave Preston
Ludington Area Resident
LACA Board Member