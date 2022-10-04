I have had the privilege of practicing as a board certified specialist in (obstetrics and gynecology) for many years starting back in residency in 1988 and finishing in 2017. During that time, I have had a multitude of experiences and have come to understand the issues addressed in Proposal 3 on this fall's ballot very well.
Through vague wording, I believe that this proposed change to the state's constitution would eliminate previous abortion guidelines in Michigan including: the requirement for parental consent for minors, the allowance for abortion beyond the stage of viability for reasons due to not just the protection of the life of the mother (as it has always been since Roe vs. Wade), but now also the "mental health" of the mother — a huge loophole through which emotional distress reasons of even the mildest nature could be used to meet criteria for allowing even late term abortions including partial birth abortions.
Importantly, this proposal would also open the door for less trained people to participate in the abortion process and could undermine existing laws that require abortion clinics to satisfy health safety standards as is expected for any surgical center. Further, Proposal 3 states that "the state shall not discriminate in the protection or enforcement of this fundamental right," but it does not define what it means by "discriminate," and it does not explain who it would be directing its "enforcement" towards. Age discrimination is a real issue, so does this mean that children are included in the right to an abortion without parental consent? Regarding "enforcement," the obvious target are those doctors and nurses and other providers who conscientiously object to providing these services. Normally, a "right" protects an individual from government prosecution, but in Proposal 3, this concept is twisted around so that the "right" is used as a reason to focus state enforcement against others who don't participate in the action (caregivers who conscientiously object). The old catch phrase of "stay out of our bedroom" has been changed here to "you will come into our bedroom and help."
This proposal is a nightmare of ambiguity as written, which I suspect was intentional since I do not think the majority of Michiganders would vote for all of the precedents that this proposal makes possible. Any proposal to the very constitution of our state should be clearly written so that it is not later interpreted conveniently by those with a political agenda.
I will be voting "no" on Proposal 3, and I ask others to do the same.
Dr. Timothy Francis Murphy
Ludington