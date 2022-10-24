I came to life with God at just four. Since then I have completed a (master's degree) of divinity and (doctorate) of ministry in spiritual formation at a conservative, evangelical seminary. After five years of ministry in the Free Methodist Church, I became United Methodist and have since worked another 14. I love God deeply; I love the world he made and all the people in it. And I support Proposal 3.
I support Proposal 3 because Jesus rejected the way of power to bring about a just world, and so should his people. Power promises everything all at once, but it guts the soul. It leaves no place for holy love in working out our life with God together and remakes the world in our image rather than his image.
I support Proposal 3 because being pro-choice isn’t the same as being pro-abortion. As a medical procedure, I believe it should be safe, legal and rare, but I am neither a mother nor a doctor. I can’t define every trauma a young girl or woman may face, but, as a pastor, I’ve listened to their stories. This medical procedure has saved untold numbers of lives. Some were girls as young as 12 and 13 raped by a trusted family member; others were women who, trying to conceive, discover an ectopic pregnancy. I’m not in that room, but I trust these women to do the best with what’s sometimes forced upon them.
I support Proposal 3 because too often what passes for pro-life is simply pro-birth. When I say, “I am pro-life,” that means I not only support the life of a child but their mother. Real pro-life politics advocates for health and wellness before, during and after pregnancy. Real pro-life politics offers women easy access to maternity care and fully paid maternity leave. Real pro-life politics makes certain no child goes hungry or without medical care, whatever their socio-economic status and that each child receives the best public education possible beginning with pre-school. Pro-life must be whole-life.
I support Proposal 3 because I have an 8-year-old daughter of my very own, and the world without Roe scares me. She now lives in a world where she may be forced to die for no other reason than to satisfy the religious convictions of the far right. This isn’t hyperbole. This is already happening, and if we choose not to protect a woman’s right to choose it could happen here in Michigan.
I respect those who see things differently. I grew up in a home with all types and worship with all types. Read the proposal for yourself. It isn’t extreme. It isn’t confusing. It simply protects a woman’s right, a girl’s right, to choose to make medical decisions that directly impact their own life and health.
Rev. Vaughn W. Thurston-Cox
Pentwater