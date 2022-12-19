We have been hearing that we may be experiencing inflation similar to the sort suffered by European countries in 1923, when a wheelbarrow full of paper money could barely buy a loaf of bread. Our national debt is now over $31 trillion that is $94,068 for every single person in the United States of America (USA).
During the period between 1919 and 1923 some European governments were unwilling to raise taxes to fund post-war (World War I) reconstruction and war-reparation payments, so they ran large budget deficits. This increased their national debt and caused more unearned money to bid up the cost of the remaining goods and services (the definition of inflation). It kept interest rates low (sound familiar), expanded the money supply rapidly (free government handouts), and some raised 50% of government spending through borrowing. By the time it ended in November 1923, some currencies were worth only one-trillionth of what they had been worth in 1914.
There is a chilling parallel in the USA. With all the clamor by our executive branch to not raise taxes, the USA has had to turn to borrowing. In 2000 the national debt was around $5.7 trillion, now it is at $31 trillion and rising. Interest rates are low to stimulate borrowing. Because of the executive orders during the pandemic, we have seen a slowdown in production and a reduction in services.
The executive (branch’s) solution is to throw money at the problem. It helps some, but more money bidding for less production and fewer services means inflation. We are (slowly) destroying ourselves.
Consider Germany’s post-World War I inflation. It turned into hyperinflation because of speculation by foreign investors. They were selling the mark short because of the mark’s decreasing value due to inflation. This same technique was used by George Soros who bet against Britain’s central bank’s ability to support the value of its currency. Soros made $1.5 billion (if you spent $1 million each year for your life, you could not spend it all) in just a single month by betting that the British pound was priced too highly against the German deutsche mark. He did this by selling the pound short. Short selling is a technique used by investors to profit from an asset’s falling price. Definitely shows that understanding finance in school is more profitable than sex education.
With the mark falling in value, the people quickly pulled their money out of the banks. The Reichsbank (the German central bank), which had recently been privatized (most U.S. banks are private) could no longer keep up with the voracious demand for marks. Still, other private banks were allowed to create marks out of nothing by creating loans. This is a concept that few understand, banks by loaning money are actually creating money. This was supposed to be the duty of… Congress — Article 1, Section 8: To coin Money, regulate the value thereof… You cannot regulate the value of money if private banks can create money. Private banks have their place but they should not create money. The Constitution of the U.S. says that is the job of Congress.
So what happened to Germany? A party came to power in 1933 because the economy was in total collapse. They printed their own money and developed a full-employment public-works (remember the Civilian Conservation Corps) program. They were able to turn, within four years, a bankrupt Germany into the strongest economy in Europe. They did it through a plan of public works paid for with currency generated by the government itself (just as our constitution demands). Speculation on the value of the mark was forbidden.
Germany’s scheme for escaping its crippling debt and reinvigorating a moribund economy was clever, but the notion that a government could fund itself by printing its own money for goods and services was first devised by the American colonists. Didn’t know that, you should.
Germany’s unemployment problem had been solved and the country was back on its feet. It had a solid, stable currency, and no inflation, at a time when millions of people in the U.S. were still out of work and living on welfare. Germany restored foreign trade using the barter system which circumvented the private international banks.
We know history is written by the victors. I was stationed in Germany while in the U.S. Air Force. From personal observation I can say this. One of history’s vilest political parties was still revered in Germany.
Aldon Maleckas
Custer