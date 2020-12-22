A while back, a woman wrote the open forum stating that she was Catholic and was very disappointed that President Trump didn't get more support from Catholics who claimed to be pro-life, but instead voted for (Joe) Biden who is outwardly promoting abortion. She had a hard time reconciling the two extreme opposites.
Let's examine this a little closer. I, too, am Catholic and have been as disappointed in the past as this woman was. A recent study showed that Catholics who attended mass three or more times a week voted for Trump at a rate of 82 percent. Those who attended once a week voted for Trump at a rate of approximately 54 percent. Those who attended mass occasionally voted for Trump at at rate of 32 percent. And, those who attended mass twice a year or never, who still called themselves Catholic, voted for Trump at a rate lower than 10 percent.
Now, we have a person who looks at the results of the election from a totally different view. He can't figure out why the Western side of Michigan was so pro-Trump, and the Eastern side (the larger cities), was just the opposite. One easy answer is, we're just smarter, but it goes a lot deeper than that. How much corruption entered into the election process in counties like Wayne and Oakland? Perhaps our elected officials, especially our clerks are more diligent in weeding out fraud and are basically more honest.
But getting back to the lady at the beginning of (this letter to the editor). Many religious leaders, not only Catholic, have failed to lead their flocks in the teachings laid down in the Bible, especially when it concerns abortion and same-sex marriage which today's culture is promoting. The U.S. bishop's council has labeled abortion as an intrinsic evil and the No. 1 issue which should be on every Catholic's mind when it comes to voting. Unfortunately, some bishops didn't pay attention to the council and felt that other social issues were just as important and instead of emphasizing abortion, they lumped them all together crowding out the two main issues of abortion and same-sex marriage. In other words, some of the shepherds have failed to guide their flocks leaving the voters guessing what is really God's will.
On the surface, it may look like it's only a Catholic problem, but it's not. I recently had a conversation with a pastor of another denomination. He told me that he may end up losing his church because he took a stand against same-sex marriage and that the higher-ups of his faith were upset with his teaching concerning what is in the Bible. His statement was, I may lose my church, but I will not lose my faith and I will always preach the word of God. There is a woman pastor in a Wesleyan Church I know who will not admit anyone into her congregation that promotes abortion, (and her point is) the promoting of abortion has no place in the house of God.
So where does that leave us? At this point, it looks as though we'll have Joe Biden as president for the next four years unless it's overturned by the Supreme Court, which I doubt. On a worldly view, it appears that our only chance of keeping some sanity in this country is to have the voters of Georgia elect both Republican senators this January. That is the only way we can (have) some sort of checks and balances in our government, something that is drastically needed. The only other answer, and this is a better one, (is) for all Americans who love this country to get on their knees and pray to our Lord to have mercy on this country. God bless you all.
Remember this Christmas, it's Merry Christmas, not Happy Holidays.
Walt Carrier
Amber Township