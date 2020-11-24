It is starting to sound like Donald Trump only wanted American to be great if he himself was president. Now that he is not, look what he is doing. Trying to destroy a pristine wildlife refuge area by leasing mineral rights to big oil, for even more exploitation of our natural resources. Not caring about the people of America at all by not giving the new incoming president the information and resources to combat COVID-19 when he takes over. Does this sound like a man who really loves his country?
For all it has giving him… riches and fame. He is not appreciating what American has given him. Just mad and bullheaded because America said the exact words to him that he enjoyed saying so much to people on his television show – you’re fired. What goes around comes around. Just recently we find out he was contemplating getting into a military action against a country just five days before giving the presidency to Biden. This man was President of America?
Are all the conservatives just going to sit by and watch? How about all these lawsuits and claims that our way of electing a president is flawed or rigged against him. For 200 years it’s been fair to all parties but because he lost, now it’s not.
This is who they saved from impeachment? What a waste of time and resources that was.
John H. Gancarz
Manistee