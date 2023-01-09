I am writing to raise awareness of the dangers of climate change, and to urge your readers to consider how they can influence change in their own lives. Climate change is no longer a distant problem; it’s an imminent and serious threat that is impacting us right now. With each passing year, temperatures are rising, forests are being destroyed and destructive weather events are increasing in frequency and intensity. This is why I’m committed to doing my part to reduce my environmental footprint.
I would encourage others to do the same. We all must become more mindful of the ways in which our everyday activities are contributing to the climate crisis. If everyone took small steps to reduce their energy use and their reliance on fossil fuels, we could all have a significant impact on the future of our planet. From biking or walking to work, to switching off lights and turning off unused appliances, to eating less meat and recycling more, small changes can make a huge difference.
I urge your readers to take action and join me in finding ways to make their lifestyles more sustainable. I hope that inspiring stories of change, such as those of everyday people taking small steps to fight climate change, will be shared to encourage others to act. We must all take the initiative to spread the message that combating climate change starts with us.
John Adams
New Era