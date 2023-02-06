In many ways we should be thankful for the Daily News’ presentation of “Reader’s Forum” especially when submissions elicit the consideration of thought provoking questions. This freedom of expression is welcome and is as frustrating as reading any news bite from any news source, including LDN, which promotes highlighted articles without actually doing the work of research.
In January, we were led to believe that our education was lacking if we somehow failed to consider “nuance.” If there are classes which instruct us about lying and the presentation of those lies to further any point of view without actually researching the content, then today we need those classes more than ever. False narratives cited then about the 2016 election have in the ensuing months been proven to be more fact than fiction.
Several print media researchers have conducted much review to substantiate the FBI use of foreign operatives to subvert the potential results of the 2020 election. While the work of the Durham investigation may not prove enough questionable votes determined the final election result, it did prove that Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and Georgia results included illegal practices which we all should rightly question without continually looking for nuance which is truly research into uncovering lies. That being said, social media, broadcast media and many print sources, including LDN, should force us to thoughtfully do the research required of educated voters in this modern world where lying has become so prevalent.
In August it was suggested that all Americans should accept student loan forgiveness. As presented by the president this act is unconstitutional and beyond the legal duties of the executive branch. The House is charged with power of the purse and several well researched articles posit that student debt cancellation would likely make college more expensive. For those of us who paid all student loans in full and on time, to be saddled with paying the private debt of others is abhorrent.
We also continue to hear lies about the “climate crisis.” While we should continue to support the sane application of renewable energy sources, “nuance” from our federal government is manipulating data and history to favor scare tactics rather than realistic solutions. With respect to heat wave frequency, they have resorted to only presenting data going back to 1960 which entirely eliminates the Dust Bowl years. Wildfire destruction continues to be reported as “worst in history” when actual data shows the absolute worst recorded was in the early 1900s. While carbon dioxide levels have risen since man has used gas, oil and coal to produce power, major deforestation is happening at the most alarming rate. Ice core samples taken for scientific study show temperatures as high or higher several times in past history.
What may be most important currently is the blatant lying from some available information sources. We should always question social media presentations. Such sources as MSNBC and CNN and, sadly, even CBS’ “60 Minutes,” are failing to present truthful information.
We should all be thankful for print media like LDN. There are still several newspapers and magazines which place a high priority on truth. All we need do is read more and do our own research. A good education is more than just identifying surface lies.
Randy Williams
Pere Marquette Township