Referring to the Friday, Oct. 23, column by Thomas Sheppardson. I'd like to make a few comments. I realize that Thomas Sheppardson likes to raise questions about the issues having to do with Hunter Biden, but let's examine more closely these inferences.

Nowhere in the article is there a "fact." Maybe that's why the column is referred to a "Musings."

Here are some phrases used in his editorial:

"It is reported that a computer..."

"It seems Hunter..."

"Further we are told..."

"Reports are that the Post is..."

"Then we began to hear stories..."

"Why and how would Russian..."

"We have Biden e-mails that suggest...

" Now, according to Fox News..."

"...with the possible bribery of a potential president."

"Obvious questions are..." and more.

It seems to me that there is a lot of supposition expressed and few facts. But maybe that's Sheppardson's goal. Sort of to throw spaghetti up on the wall and see if anything sticks. I think this would make a great gossip column, for those who believe that if you suppose something to be true, it's true. In other words, let's cast suspicion. Sort of like the Hillary e-mail fiasco.

Dee Payment

Ludington