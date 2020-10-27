Referring to the Friday, Oct. 23, column by Thomas Sheppardson. I'd like to make a few comments. I realize that Thomas Sheppardson likes to raise questions about the issues having to do with Hunter Biden, but let's examine more closely these inferences.
Nowhere in the article is there a "fact." Maybe that's why the column is referred to a "Musings."
Here are some phrases used in his editorial:
"It is reported that a computer..."
"It seems Hunter..."
"Further we are told..."
"Reports are that the Post is..."
"Then we began to hear stories..."
"Why and how would Russian..."
"We have Biden e-mails that suggest...
" Now, according to Fox News..."
"...with the possible bribery of a potential president."
"Obvious questions are..." and more.
It seems to me that there is a lot of supposition expressed and few facts. But maybe that's Sheppardson's goal. Sort of to throw spaghetti up on the wall and see if anything sticks. I think this would make a great gossip column, for those who believe that if you suppose something to be true, it's true. In other words, let's cast suspicion. Sort of like the Hillary e-mail fiasco.
Dee Payment
Ludington