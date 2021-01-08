This letter is in response to the (column) from (Nolan) Finley of the Detroit News published in the Ludington Daily News on Jan 4, 2021. In this (column), Mr. Finley describes the loss of personal liberty Americans suffered during 2020.
He states that basic human rights we have enjoyed for 230 years were stripped away without debate or weighing of consequences. He claims we were living under martial law, locked in our homes and dying alone just because “science,” without any proof, directed these measures to combat a virus. He points out that not even the terrorist attack of 9/11 resulted in such a massive loss of our civil rights.
Goodness. Where to start. I guess the first thing I would point out is that a terrorist attack is not an infectious disease. He may want to consider the idea that a deadly pandemic needs a different response than an isolated terrorist attack. The bigger issue, however, is that we are living in a society. Every single day we subvert our personal wishes to the benefit of our fellow citizens. If Mr. Finley were to claim that it was his car and, by golly, he was going to drive it drunkenly down the street at whatever speed he so desired, would we be infringing on his personal liberties to throw him in jail? Of course not.
I take it that Mr. Finley believes the government response in Michigan is overblown relative to the threat posed by the virus. Apparently, he does not think that 350,000 dead Americans and an overwhelmed health care system are sufficient justification to request citizens to wear a mask, avoid gathering in large groups and stop going to bars.
I don’t know how old Mr. Finley is, but he would certainly have been upset if he were a citizen of our country in 1943. Can you imagine the outrage when he was told to ration food, gasoline and coffee? He would have probably fainted when he heard he could be drafted and sent overseas to be shot at by Germans. I think his fellow citizens would have pointed out that this was a war effort, it required the efforts of all Americans and that he should suck it up, put his shoulder to the wheel and stop whining like a cold puppy.
Michael Kennedy
Hamlin Twp.