"Journalists shed light on vital issues that may otherwise be left in the dark." So read a Daily News advertisement on Oct. 21. It should be true. But is it? The national news media are derelict in their failure to impartially investigate and report on several major stories in relation to the presidential election.
One of the news stories is the credible accusation by Tara Reade, a former staff member, that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. Another story ignored by the national media involves Hunter Biden's laptop computer, now in FBI hands, and its emails implicating Hunter and Joe Biden in dubious financial deals in Russia, Ukraine and China. The FBI and the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, are in agreement that the emails are genuine. Further corroboration comes from an email recipient, Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of the Bidens who happens to have an exemplary record as a U.S. Navy veteran.
News reports on the recent plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have wrongly claimed that the alleged conspirators are right-wingers. Actually, they are far-left fanatics; in social media posts the suspects displayed anarchist flags and expressed hatred for both Whitmer and President Trump.
Closer to home, the Daily News failed to report on Trump's Oct. 17 Muskegon rally — not even an Associated Press story about it. It is inexcusable that the Daily News didn't have some mention of the president's visit to the nearest large city, especially as the rally attracted a crowd of 7,000, according to Tudor Dixon of Great Lakes News, who was there.
Steve Begnoche's Oct. 21 column was laughable, especially his admonition to "listen to Dr. Fauci." Fact is, Fauci has serious conflicts of interest involving investments in vaccine manufacturers. Further, he has frequently flip-flopped on his advice about COVID-19, indicating that he is not the all-knowing export Democrats want us to think he is.
As I've written previously, President Trump has my support and vote. I couldn't possibly vote for a crooked, third-rate, broken-down, snide politician like Joe Biden.
James L. Cabot
Ludington