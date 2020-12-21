Pennies From Heaven Foundation has offered a 50% match to any donation to the Community Wish List found at the Community Foundation for Mason County’s website in the $1,500 and under and $500 and under category.
It has been a difficult year for everyone. Much more difficult for some. We felt it would be a wonderful statement about our community if we could fund the entire wish list in a very difficult year. Coming together as a community to make a statement about who we are, that we care, that all lives in our community matter. We have a plethora of non-profits serving our community’s needs. Many people giving their time, their money, their energy, to make our community a better place. Let’s recognize their efforts. No one person can do it all. When everyone recognizes they have something to give, our community wins.
We encourage everyone to be part of exceptional. If you can’t fund half, send a small check to the Community Foundation and they will combine it with others to fund a wish. When we all pull on the rope it makes easy work. And results in exceptional. Who knows where the positive energy created during this holiday season will take us…
We all live here together. We are all in this together. Everyone can make a difference.
Merry Christmas!
John and Anita Wilson and Monica Schuyler
Pennies From Heaven Foundation