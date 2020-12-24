I think that best thing to do with the soon-to-be-vacant-schools in the Ludington Area School District is to tear the schools down and sell the land for home construction.
The appraisals of the property given in the Dec. 21, 2020, Daily News article of $100,000 for the Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, $165,000 for Lakeview Elementary School and $220,000 for Foster school seem low considering the land area that they occupy. Foster and Lakeview each take up about 10 city lots, so many reasonably priced homes can be built at these locations. Homes recently built and sold on Bryant Road show that there is a good demand for single family homes in Ludington.
I voiced this opinion to Superintendent Jason Kennedy at a Ludington Planning Commission meeting in mid-2019 and he said that there is money budgeted if the schools do need to be demolished. These buildings are considered to be unusable for the purpose that they were designed for; can they be put to any other use without pouring in lots of taxpayer dollars?
My biggest concern is that the school buildings will be passed from one developer to another while they deteriorate like the school in Scottville. When the last developer decides that they can’t do anything with the buildings, the taxpayers will be stuck with the ruined roofs and crumbling walls and the budgeted money will be long spent on something else.
John Kreinbrink
Ludington