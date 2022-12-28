Thanks to the numerous volunteers who gave precious hours to knit, crochet or sew hats, mittens and scarves for those in need this Christmas.
(There were) 2,144 items were donated during 2022. That’s 1,163 hats, 680 pairs of mittens and 301 scarves.
Thanks to the Ludington Daily News for publishing articles for us. And, because of David Bossick’s History and Answers (column), we now know 2022 is the 61st year for the Mitten Tree project.
Thanks also to the Salvation Army for their many hours of collecting, organizing and distributing the donated items.
And thank you to Church Women United for sponsoring the Mitten Tree.
Happy New Year!
Norma Koeppe and Suzanne Dietel, co-chairs
Mitten Tree Project for Mason County